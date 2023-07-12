Many visual artists have a signature style, as unique and identifiable as a fingerprint. For Amoako Boafo, who often paints with his fingers, this seems doubly true. His swirling paint strokes assemble the complex skin tones of his chosen subjects, many of whom are, like himself, Africans with global life experiences.

Boafo, whose first solo museum exhibition runs July 13-Sept. 10 at the Seattle Art Museum, was born and raised in Accra, Ghana, and moved to Vienna, Austria, in 2014, where he faced discrimination in a white-dominated art world, with gallerists unwilling to show his work due to his focus on Black figures. He persevered, creating self-portraits and people he knew or admired — African people and Black people of African descent, painting a community of sorts during a time of isolation. He also developed his standout approach to figurative painting, which combines areas of bold, flat color with his luscious finger painting.

He began posting his art on Instagram and caught the attention of curators and artists like Kehinde Wiley, the celebrated American artist best known for his portrait of former President Barack Obama. The word started to spread.

Boafo is now a global art star, with numerous shows at galleries and art fairs, a collaboration with fashion house Dior, and several paintings selling for over a million dollars. In 2021, with three of his paintings being launched into space by Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos’ Kent-based spaceflight company, you might even say Boafo has rocketed to success.

And yet a recent phone conversation with the artist from his studio in Accra, which is once again his home base, revealed a modest, gracious person who appreciates his success while pointing out all of the “luck and preparation” that led to it. Seeing so many of his paintings — created from 2016 to 2022 — gathered together in an exhibition has helped him remember that “I did not ‘just happen.’ I did not expect this success but I was hopeful and ready for it.”

For Boafo, 39, who lost his father at an early age and whose mother worked as a cook, becoming an artist was not seen as an accessible or dependable career path. “Art is not something I grew up with,” he says. “Coming from nothing, I always held within myself this belief that it’s only going to get better.”

For a relatively young artist, it doesn’t get much better than a solo exhibition that travels to major museums (this exhibition was organized by the Museum of the African Diaspora in San Francisco and the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston). The Seattle stop will add a new playlist curated by Boafo, an audio tour voiced by Boafo and a vibrant painting on loan from local collectors Josef Vascovitz and Lisa Goodman. A 2020 portrait of Parisian creative director Jean Jacques Ndjoli greets visitors to the exhibition with Boafo’s characteristic warm yellows and is mounted on a wall printed with monstera leaves, a somewhat new feature for Boafo which he uses as a traditional symbol to honor those he respects.

This respect is a key factor in how Boafo chooses his subjects, who are often creative figures with international ties but also friends and family members. Boafo says, “These are all characters I admire — positive images that I want to put out in the world.”

Asked what a solo exhibition means for him, Boafo says, “In Ghana, my studies were solid, but many artists don’t have access to opportunities. With time, I learned how important a solo exhibition can be, how it can cement an artist’s place in history.”

Indeed, Boafo has made his mark on contemporary art history and he is also part of a huge wave of interest in work by artists of African descent. In the exhibition catalog, curator Larry Ossei-Mensah describes Boafo as part of a generation of artists leading “a dramatic change in how society engages with the subtleties of Black artistic expression, from the fashion runway to the art gallery, propelling Black creativity to the forefront.”

Mariane Ibrahim, a Somali-French gallerist who is a major force in contemporary African art, represents Boafo and has been instrumental in his success. Via email, she expressed that she is looking forward to the Seattle stop for Boafo’s exhibition due to her ties to this city. Ibrahim opened her gallery in Seattle in 2012, just before the global boom of interest in African art. Although she relocated her gallery to Chicago in 2019, she cites her “ongoing respect” for the Seattle Art Museum and hopes that the exhibition will have “an important impact in the Seattle art scene.”

The exhibition, titled “Soul of Black Folks,” is filled with over 30 works of art: vivid, large-scale paintings in which individuals or pairs of people gaze out at the viewer. Boafo’s artistic throughlines are strong: saturated colors, areas of pattern and texture, “voids” — where backgrounds or clothing are rendered in flat white or blocks of color — and the finger-painted skin, of course.

But each portrait is unique. Each person has an emotional presence and style all their own. Boafo positions them close to the viewer, often painting on a scale that’s larger than life. These are fearless and fascinating paintings.

The aptly chosen title for the exhibition was inspired by the 1903 book “The Souls of Black Folk” by the American intellectual W.E.B. Du Bois, who wrote about the “double consciousness” experienced by African Americans, which he described as “this sense of always looking at one’s self through the eyes of others.”

In his paintings, Boafo seems to claim his own acts of seeing, while empowering his sitters to hold their own gazes. He says, “I’ve always painted for myself, using the canvas as space to create a world I want to see.”

Much as Du Bois imbued his own feelings into his sociological studies of Black America while directly addressing the “Gentle Reader,” Boafo’s paintings arise from deep within the artist, reflect the authentic selves of others, and directly address the viewer. It’s a dynamic configuration that, in part, explains the magnetic quality of Boafo’s work.

In a phone conversation with Ossei-Mensah, the curator underscored the importance of “the Black artistic gaze” and expressed his hope that the exhibition will “induce the long looking that Boafo’s work deserves.” Ossei-Mensah, who is first-generation Ghanaian American, describes Boafo’s work as “an analysis of interiority — the interior worlds of the artist and the sitters. But Amoako is generous. He invites viewers in, too.”

Ossei-Mensah also refers to Boafo’s generosity in the way he allows us to see his hand at work, revealing his finger strokes, brush marks, and underlying pencil marks where he sketches out the composition.

And then there’s Boafo’s efforts to give back to artists.

Acknowledging the network of artists and curators who have supported his career, Boafo says he is “pouring that support back into the community” with the creation of dot.ateliers, an arts complex in Accra with a studio, gallery and library, where artists can go to create, exhibit and learn. Now in its “testing” year of artist residencies, it will launch an open call next year.

This resonates with Boafo’s community-building approach to each of his paintings. He says, “I want people to feel like they’re in the studio with me. I make images that show what I want to see and what I want people to see.”