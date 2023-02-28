Suquamish basket maker Ed Eugene Carriere has been named a 2023 National Heritage Fellow by the National Endowment for the Arts, recognizing the Indianola, Kitsap County, resident with a lifetime honor for his dedication to the preservation and artistic growth of cultural traditions.

Carriere, one of nine honorees announced Tuesday morning, will receive a $25,000 award. Details of an event to honor this year’s fellows has yet to be announced.

“The 2023 National Heritage Fellows exemplify what it means to live an artful life,” NEA Chair Dr. Maria Rosario Jackson said in a statement. “Their rich and diverse art forms connect us to the past, strengthen our communities today, and give hope to future generations in ways that only the arts can. Our nation is strengthened through their meaningful practices, expressions, and preservation of traditional artistry.”

Carriere started learning basket making from his great-grandmother, Julia Jacob (Suquamish). Over his career, which has included a specialty in making clam-gathering baskets, Carriere has analyzed and replicated styles of Suquamish basket making dating back around 4,500 years, or over 200 generations of Salish Sea traditions. Carriere presents his baskets as a way for future generations to learn the cultural and artistic heritage of Salish Sea tribes.

In addition to this fellowship, Carriere was awarded the Community Spirit Award by the First Peoples Fund in 2022 and, alongside Washington State University archaeologist Dale R. Croes, the Society for American Archaeology Award for Excellence in Archaeological Analysis in February.

Additional 2023 National Heritage Fellows are Mississippi hill country blues musician R.L. Boyce, New York African American quilter Michael A. Cummings, Texas Tejano music performer Joe DeLeon “Little Joe” Hernández, Hawaii kapa maker Roen Hufford, Massachusetts wampum and fiber artist Elizabeth James-Perry (Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head, Aquinnah), New Mexico santero Luis Tapia, California pipa player Wu Man, and Louisiana folklife presenter, educator and radio producer Nick Spitzer.

The fellowship, considered the country’s highest honor in folk and traditional arts, has awarded 477 fellows, working in over 200 art forms, since 1982. Recipients are nominated by the public and judged by a panel of experts in folk and traditional arts. Panel recommendations are reviewed by the National Council on the Arts before the chair of the NEA makes the final decision.