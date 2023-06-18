It’s Thursday evening, and the sun is flaring over Pioneer Square. In a brick alley, dozens of fashionably dressed art lovers are queuing between a flower stand and a DJ spinning electronic tunes to see an exhibit featuring flower-themed work by local artists. With 2,000 visitors, the June pop-up show organized by the nonprofit Forest For The Trees is a success — something new blooming in the neighborhood.

Meanwhile, a few hundred feet away, Pioneer Square mainstays Linda Hodges Gallery and the Center on Contemporary Art are celebrating a different milestone: their last First Thursday Art Walk.

Linda Hodges Gallery, whose owner is retiring, and CoCA, which will be operating online only for a while, are among a number of high-profile Pioneer Square galleries that have closed their brick-and-mortar spaces in recent years. At the same time, new galleries, pop-up exhibits and artist-led events like Forest For The Trees are bringing fresh blood to the neighborhood and upending the long-held ways galleries have operated.

This generational shift comes as the neighborhood itself is in flux, with new restaurants and retail spaces, various construction projects in the works and foot traffic picking back up after a deep pandemic slump. More than three years after the first COVID closures, as Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell has declared arts and culture an important part of his plan to revitalize downtown, Seattle’s premier gallery district is at a crossroads.

What shape the new Pioneer Square takes and whether it remains the place to see and be seen in the city’s arts scene (and the place to buy art) doesn’t just affect local artists’ livelihoods and galleries’ bottom lines. It also plays a role in how well the city can recover from the pandemic as local leaders look to a lively arts district to help draw people to the neighborhood and propel the local economy.

Seattle’s First Thursday Art Walk — an evening on the first Thursday of the month when galleries debut new shows and patrons hop from exhibit to exhibit — is one of the longest-running in the nation. In operation since the early 1980s, the art walk and the Pioneer Square gallery scene at large have persisted through decades of busts and booms.

More recently, galleries endured as competition from streaming services and social media rose, and people stayed home. Even when the number of in-person visitors dwindled further during the pandemic, galleries persevered as people turned to purchasing art online.

Now, with foot traffic still below pre-pandemic levels, galleries are looking for the next big idea that will bring people back to see and buy art.

“It doesn’t pencil out”

Being an art dealer is essentially a Catch-22, said Laura Zeck from Seattle gallery ZINC contemporary. It’s a calling, but it’s also “soul-crushing.”

Last year, as foot traffic remained low and issues around safety and public drug use made staffing the gallery difficult, she closed her Pioneer Square location and shifted to an online-only model while also selling art at fairs across the country. Paying rent on a storefront just didn’t make sense.

Generally speaking, galleries are businesses that don’t qualify for most grants and don’t charge admission, which means they must sell art to pay rent. The art dealer will usually take 50% of sales to cover costs like rent and payroll. In exchange, they provide a host of services, including regularly showcasing the artist’s work, handling sales and PR, slowly increasing prices and connecting artists with collectors and museums.

Zeck has found a lot of that can be done without a physical location. Still, she’s tentatively pondering a return — she knows her artists want to show their work. But reports of a softening market, slowing sales at art fairs and recession worries are making her think twice, and she’s not sure whether the neighborhood has bounced back enough to warrant a new — more expensive — lease.

Pioneer Square retail rents have increased by more than 45% in the last decade, according to data from real estate data firm CoStar. If you don’t own your building, “it doesn’t pencil out,” Zeck said.

She’s not the only art dealer questioning the brick-and-mortar model, said Natasha Degen, professor and chair of art market studies at the Fashion Institute for Technology.

“Even before the pandemic, a lot of dealers were interested [in] or looking toward alternative models,” Degen said. “A lot of dealers, during the pandemic, were able to shift at least some of their business online.”

G. Gibson Gallery was one of the first Pioneer Square galleries to embark on such an experiment: After nearly 30 years in the neighborhood, Gail Gibson closed her retail space in 2019 but has continued to represent artists. This August, G. Gibson Projects will “pop up” at Harris Harvey Gallery in Pike Place Market with a show by British artist Michael Kenna.

“The bottom line is: I don’t have to pay rent,” she said. (If a work sells, Gibson shares some of her commission with the gallery.)

That’s also true for some of the newer pop-up spaces, which often negotiate deals with landlords of vacant buildings to let them activate the space for free or low rent. In return, landlords get free security and arts cred. Others operate as nonprofits, and some are funded out of pocket.

Forest For The Trees — the nonprofit that organized a satellite exhibit during last year’s Seattle Art Fair — combines all of the above. Its June “Send Flowers” exhibit took place on the ground level of a vacant building slated to become an office tower. Urban Villages, the building developer, is essentially donating and partially funding use of the space. So far, the nonprofit has sold a few pieces of art but not enough to cover all the costs, so it’ll be looking for additional sponsorship or partnerships.

“It feels like sales are growing, but we haven’t really been at it long enough to know what that looks like,” said Dominic Nieri, one of the organizers. Forest For The Trees said artists take home 60% of the sale price, the nonprofit 20%. In an unusual twist, another 20% goes to whoever brings in the buyer, like art curators and consultants or even the artists themselves.

For now, Forest For The Trees will remain a pop-up during the summer. “I like these concentrated bursts of energy, where we can rally the community,” co-organizer Gage Hamilton said. “I don’t know how you do that over and over and over and over and over, you know, for 30 years.”

Summer fling

If gallery representation is like a long-term relationship, pop-up exhibits are more like summer flings. They’re exciting but don’t necessarily build toward the future.

Pioneer Square art dealer Judith Rinehart, who has operated a gallery in the neighborhood since 2019, welcomes the newer, looser models. But artists need permanent spaces and representation, too, she said.

“In my mind, having a traditional brick-and-mortar gallery space with consistent exhibition with artists they represent is the backbone to everything else that can be done to engage and welcome new collectors,” she said.

Artist Ilana Zweschi, who was represented by Linda Hodges Gallery, noted representation not only helps artists make a sustainable number of sales but also impacts the time and attention artists can give their craft.

“The goal is not to get rich. The goal is just to have time to make the art,” Zweschi said.

But the barriers to opening a traditional gallery are legion, Rinehart said. Breaking into the art market is hard and expensive. Not to mention the work of establishing yourself while building trust with artists, collectors and institutions takes time.

Selling art can also be tricky in Seattle, which is considered a regional market with fewer collectors than hubs like New York or Los Angeles.

“People don’t come to Seattle with art buying on their mind,” said Pioneer Square gallerist Frederick Holmes. “And that’s a crying shame. I’m trying to encourage more people to come to Seattle and discover the great galleries that are here.”

There has been a notable bump in foot traffic in recent months, said Philippe Hyojung Kim, one of the founders of artist-run Pioneer Square gallery Specialist — to the point where he sometimes can’t even walk through the hallway on First Thursday because it’s so packed, he said.

“That said,” he added, “we had no sales in the last, I want to say, about four or five months.”

While Specialist is a bit of an outlier in that the founders don’t expect to make much money from sales and do it for the sake of getting artists paid and showing art, other Pioneer Square gallerists echo the sentiment that First Thursday foot traffic doesn’t translate to sales. As one dealer put it: First Thursday visitors are not the ones buying the art. They’re the ones taking selfies in front of it.

Still, those crowds are essential to the overall economy and energy of the neighborhood, said Lisa Howard, executive director of the Alliance for Pioneer Square, a nonprofit neighborhood improvement group.

“We don’t have the numbers for it, but you see the increase in people sitting in the restaurants and the bars [during First Thursday],” she said. “It’s important for neighborhood vitality and perception.”

Perception, said gallerist Holmes, is key. “There’s still a lot of reticence about visiting Pioneer Square among the people that live in the region, particularly those … that live on the Eastside,” he said.

Some art collectors — a demographic that skews older and wealthier — still stay away, Holmes and others said, citing safety issues and a lack of parking. Holmes blames, besides the work-from-home era, “a grossly exaggerated misconception” around public safety. “I mean, do we have issues here? Yeah, of course, it’s a city … But it has gotten considerably better.”

The Seattle Police Department’s Crime Dashboard shows the number of crimes in the neighborhood in the first four months of 2023 is down compared with the same period last year, from 311 offenses to 244.

Holmes has been organizing Saturday evening jazz concerts in part to draw people to his gallery on the weekend: “I needed to do something to encourage more people to discover or rediscover Pioneer Square.”

Reviving downtown

When the mayor’s office announced its plan to revive downtown earlier this spring, Rinehart did a double take. That the mayor was reenvisioning downtown as Seattle’s hub for arts, culture and entertainment to increase foot traffic and safety, she said, was news to her and other galleries.

The mayor’s proposal to issue “Sip ‘n Stroll” permits for First Thursday Art Walks so patrons can carry alcoholic beverages as they walk from gallery to gallery? The first time they heard about it, various art dealers said.

“It was just unilaterally announced that ‘We’re going to do this in Pioneer Square, and we’re going to rely on these small businesses that have been struggling down here and trying to make stuff happen,’” Rinehart said.

To Rinehart, it raised more questions than answers.

“Who’s going to provide the safety? … Who’s going to deal with the drunk people on the street? … Me providing a bunch of [drinks] for visitors on a Sip ‘n Stroll does not pay my bills. It actually costs me money to do that,” she said.

The mayor’s office has since changed course.

“From listening sessions in Pioneer Square and conversations with galleries, we heard that the Sip ‘n Stroll concept would not work well for their businesses,” Markham McIntyre, director of Seattle’s Office of Economic Development, said in a statement. He noted the initiative has since morphed into a different proposal to support local nightlife and other ideas for the arts and culture sector.

Also new to Phen Huang of Foster/White Gallery was the proposal to encourage street closures for festivals and concerts throughout downtown, including during Art Walks. That would take the spotlight away during a time that’s “supposed to be about the visual arts in our galleries,” Huang said.

The few art-buying clients who may want to come out during First Thursday would likely find it even more frustrating to find parking, she said. Next year, the road in front of the gallery will also become a one-way street as part of a series of street improvements, potentially making parking and getting around even harder, various art dealers noted.

To Huang and Rinehart, it’s just one more example of the city’s lack of care for the neighborhood’s creative economy. It makes galleries feel like an afterthought, Huang said.

Galleries are taking matters into their own hands by organizing the first Art + Culture Week Seattle this October, meant to foster awareness of the city’s creative economy through performances and other events hosted in art and gallery spaces throughout the city.

Howard of the Alliance for Pioneer Square said that while she welcomes the mayor’s office’s acknowledgment of the arts’ and First Thursday’s importance, more conversations around the arts economy — including retaining galleries and fostering new ones — are necessary.

“It is what’s going to help with recovery the most: being a destination and a vibrant hub for the arts,” Howard said. “It’s one of our biggest assets.”

