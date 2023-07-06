Before baseball games, Dominic Nieri, who creates art events in Pioneer Square, would watch thousands of fans flow by on their way to T-Mobile Park and think, “There must be a way to get the art and baseball communities to intermingle.”

Before long, a stellar opportunity presented itself, in the form, no less, of Major League Baseball and All-Star Week (July 7-11), which is being held in Seattle for the first time since 2001.

Henry Watson, property manager for RailSpur, a three-building and alleyway development in Pioneer Square, along with Nieri and his art production house ARTXIV, and Gage Hamilton and his nonprofit art organization Forest For The Trees, were already planning a set of seven outdoor art billboards in the historic alleyway of RailSpur, creating a public art alley that will showcase artists’ work on a rotating basis.

In keeping with their efforts to make connections between baseball and other forms of culture, MLB initially sought to commission a permanent mural near T-Mobile Park, Nieri said. Their inquiries brought them into contact with Watson, who is involved in Pioneer Square art and preservation efforts in his role at RailSpur.

With these connections made, the team was in place. MLB has commissioned not one, but seven artists to create murals that will be on view during All-Star Week at RailSpur, just a few blocks from T-Mobile Park. The murals will revolve around themes provided by MLB: diversity, teamwork, youth, celebration and environment.

Never ones to do things on a small scale, Nieri and Hamilton have surrounded the mural display with a six-day (July 6-11) immersive event called “All-Star Alley,” hosting additional art installations, family-friendly activities, a gallery exhibition with more than 20 artists, and a21+ beer garden with live music and parties curated by POSSI, a creative event production company.

This kind of art sponsorship is in keeping with “Major League Baseball’s commitment to shining light on diverse voices and fostering a deeper connection with the community,” Billy Bean, an MLB senior vice president, said in an email, adding that such projects can also foster “deeper appreciation for the rich cultural influence of baseball.”

Seven local and national artists were chosen as the muralists, including Seattle-based artist Alexander Codd, who creates under the name A.CODD. “To be a part of All-Star Week is a win for me,” Codd stated in an email interview, citing the ups and downs of being an artist. Codd pointed out the importance of gaining support from organizations like the Mariners and MLB. In addition to being an All-Star Week muralist, Codd has already created baseball-related murals including “Sea Us Rise” in Sodo and the players’ entrance mural at T-Mobile Park. “Similar to the Mariners, I am living an underdog story,” he says.

Another muralist, musician and artist Vision Graceful, who grew up in Seattle, credits his father’s deep love of sports as a personal source of inspiration for his art. “Everyone growing up in Seattle had some of their favorite moments surrounded by a memory of the M’s in some way, even if it was simply wearing your older family members’ vintage gear.” For his mural, Graceful intends to “re-imagine childhood” in a “fresh, new colorful way.”

Additional murals will be created by Merlot, Devin Liston, Drew Merritt, Japhy Witte and Hoa Hong, another Seattle-based artist who will represent “the joyful moment” when Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr. played together for the Mariners in 1990 and 1991, creating a mural that “celebrates their kinship and positive energy that they emanated in the sport and community.”

These muralists join a long lineup of artists who have been inspired by baseball since the mid-19th century when the sport was commonly considered the national pastime. Notable artists include the sculptor Douglas Tilden (1860-1935), the painter-illustrator Norman Rockwell (1894-1978), and much-loved painter Jacob Lawrence (1917-2000), who taught at the University of Washington for almost 15 years and, in his work, portrayed Black American history, including the racial integration of Major League Baseball after Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in 1947.

After All-Star Week, MLB will donate the murals to local organizations. According to Bean, “These legacy gifts will serve as enduring symbols of this historic week in the Pacific Northwest and the unique bond shared between baseball and the community.”

After the All-Star murals have been removed, the next set of murals in RailSpur’s Art Alley can begin, along with the next wave of programming from Forest For The Trees and ARTXIV: a set of installations and parties to coincide with this year’s Seattle Art Fair, which opens July 27 and runs through July 30.

Art lovers will remember last summer’s blowout event at RailSpur, which was also timed to coincide with the Seattle Art Fair. Titled “Forest For The Trees,” after the organizing group, the event brought in artists and curators like Amanda Manitach and Lele Barnett and groups like XO Seattle to help fill all six floors of one of Railspur’s newly renovated buildings. Forest For The Trees featured over 100 artists and attracted over 12,000 attendees during its four days of programming. Arguably, other than the Seattle Art Fair, it was last summer’s biggest art event and it reportedly lured many Art Fair attendees from nearby Lumen Field Event Center.

Now, Hamilton and Nieri are hoping baseball fans will also make their way the few short blocks from T-Mobile Park to All-Star Alley. “It’s an experiment,” Nieri says. “We’ll see if the art crowd is interested in baseball and vice versa.”

With MLB event organizers anticipating sold-out crowds of roughly 48,000 fans at T-Mobile Park for both the Home Run Derby (July 10) and the All-Star Game (July 11), and more than 100,000 fans at other events during the week, it’s a promising bet.

You might even say it’s a whole new ballgame.

All-Star Alley All-Star Alley, a baseball-themed, six-day art event, has its exhibition opening and mural unveiling from 5-9 p.m. on July 6 during First Thursday Art Walk, then is open noon-10 p.m. July 7-11. Free. fftt.space or @ffttnw on Instagram. More