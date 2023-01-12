The Northwest African American Museum reopens Martin Luther King Jr. Day with food trucks, music and a slate of events and exhibits after a redesign of the space amid a nearly three-year closure spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The free reopening celebration honoring King, hosted one day after what would have been his 94th birthday, will kick off Monday morning at NAAM in Seattle’s Central District. There will be activities for visitors of all ages, including Kids King Day Soccer, civil rights film screenings and art galleries highlighting local artists.

“Even when our doors closed, we simply pivoted, innovated and continued to do what we do and fulfill our mission,” said NAAM’s president and CEO, LaNesha DeBardelaben. “What the reopening allows is for a regathering of community in a central location … we have popped up over the last two and a half years where community has been locally as well as regionally”

Visitors can expect a redesigned entry display dubbed the Hallway of Healing and Hope, as well as a Community Living Room, which will include artwork from Onyx Fine Arts Collective, a gaming station with virtual reality activities, and a place where visitors can study, watch movies and read.

NAAM’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day reopening celebration will be held Monday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with an after-party from 5-8 p.m. For the full slate of Martin Luther King Jr. Day events, see naamnw.org/king-day-2023.

NAAM education coordinator Jason Turner said the community played a large role in these changes, adding that many residents called for an increased presence of local Black artists.

“We really pushed for that with this opening,” Turner said. “Just about everything you’re going to see is community artists.”

Since closing nearly three years ago, NAAM has hosted a number of virtual and in-person events, including pop-ups, Juneteenth celebrations and interactive story times featuring the work of Black children’s book authors. DeBardelaben said visitors can expect even more art exhibitions.

“People will be able to see beautiful inspirational Black art in a space that is created for education, for empowerment and equity,” DeBardelaben said. “The reopening of NAAM’s facility means so much to our shared Black past and to our collective future.”

One of the artists whose work is on display in the “Colors of Life” exhibition, Shantell Jackson of Spokane, said she is honored to share one of her pieces, “Continue the Work,” on King’s birthday.

“Visual art can be an entry to conversations and thought that can help us forge a way to healing and joy,” Jackson said. “Being able to show work in this way on this day in celebration of healing and joy is a part of the work that Dr. King … would [be] happy to see.”

Joy Hollingsworth of the Central District, a NAAM visitor whose grandmother, the late education and civil rights trailblazer Dorothy Hollingsworth, has been featured at the museum, says NAAM’s return holds a larger meaning for Seattle’s Black community.

“It’s a space where Black culture and history is centered,” said Hollingsworth. “You can see historical people that have made our community better and created pathways for the community to move forward.

“To have a space where you feel like you’re centered and seen and connected I think is very important.”

Valerie Cheathon, a former Pullman resident who now lives in California with her two children, echoed the sentiment, noting that her family’s visit to the museum in 2019 was inspiring for her children.

“I just want them to know that they are bigger and greater than the stereotypes that people present our people with,” Cheathon said. “I want them to have developed … some kind of curiosity about what Black folks have been through, what we’ve overcome and what we continue to overcome.”

Cheathon said she would love to return to Washington to visit the museum again.

NAAM has been the subject of disagreements over the use of the museum building that have endured since 2008. NAAM, housed in the former Colman School building, has been the site of protest and occupations from activists who are critical of the museum’s direction.

When asked about the occupations, NAAM leaders said they hope to mend these differences.

“NAAM cares about the entire community,” Turner said. “We’re peaceful and we live in love.”

“The Northwest African American Museum’s heart is for repair, reconciliation, healing and we’re committed to love,” DeBardelaben said. “Love is the greatest force on earth and it can turn an enemy into a friend.”