Is it just me, or does Seattle punch above its weight, artistically speaking? Next month — the first full month of fall — we get to harvest the fruit of local artists’ hard work at museums, galleries and hot shops across the region. Here’s what not to miss.

“Future Cosmologies: The Regeneration of Maya Mythologies”

Seattle artist Priscilla Dobler Dzul is creating a ceremonial space for futuristic ritual in South Lake Union. At the contemporary art center MadArt, she’s using natural materials such as wood, clay and seeds, as well as Yucatán henequen and cotton threads, soundscapes featuring thunder and rain, plus living plants to create an immersive installation that will “acknowledge the teachings of my past [Maya] ancestors,” Dobler Dzul wrote in an email.

The space will come alive with suspended huipil dresses — once worn by Dobler Dzul’s grandmother — featuring embroidered imagery of flowers and jaguars, as well as Maya mythology-inspired ceramic tiles and sculptures. Geometric wooden “sculpture pods” inspired by germinating seeds will reference the Maya belief of life growing out of darkness. By honoring Maya culture and cosmologies past and present — and the threats the Maya people and their homelands face — Dobler Dzul is creating her own new mythology for the future.

Open studios — where visitors can see the artist at work — Sept. 26-Oct. 18, exhibit Oct. 19-Nov. 22; MadArt, 325 Westlake Ave. N., #101, Seattle; free; madartseattle.com

Ginny Ruffner

You may know the name Dale Chihuly, but have you heard of Ginny Ruffner, the grande dame of Seattle glass art? Ruffner boasts a storied career — with exhibitions reaching all the way to the Smithsonian’s Renwick Gallery — and continues to reinvent herself and the art form by working with techniques such as 3D printing and augmented reality.

In this new show, Ruffner employs glass, 3D rendering tools and AR to create imaginative sculptures — featuring translucent flowers, fish heads and tree stumps — that bloom with continuous metamorphosis.

Oct. 5-28; Traver Gallery, 110 Union St., #200, Seattle; free; travergallery.com

“Linda Okazaki: Into the Light”

Birds flutter their multihued wings into a starry night sky or set off into the tangerine evening air. Pools of water, cascades and rivers ripple through the canvas like strands of wavy hair. Perspectives shift into two-dimensional planes as mysterious animals visit. The vivid paintings of Port Townsend painter Linda Okazaki are slightly surreal — originating, perhaps, from the twilight between the real and the imaginary — but feel rooted in the Pacific Northwest’s splendid natural reality. This retrospective exhibition traces Okazaki’s work from the ’70s up to now, taking visitors on an imaginative journey through her work and life.

Oct. 6-Feb. 4, 2024; Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, 550 Winslow Way E., Bainbridge Island; free; biartmuseum.org

“Refract: The Seattle Glass Experience”

The Pacific Northwest is a hot spot for glass art, known for its high concentration of glass artists. Celebrate the (he)art of glass during “Refract,” a four-day festival spanning Seattle, Tacoma, Issaquah, Everett and Bainbridge Island. During the weekend, top glass artists open up their studio doors and offer a peek inside the kiln. Also consider attending one of the many live glass-blowing demonstrations and lessons, as well as the guided tours of art exhibits, the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport’s public art collection and even Chihuly’s art studio. Plus, various local galleries and museums have excellent glass exhibits up: Don’t miss shows at Gallery Mack (showing tenderly brushed vessels by Chuck Lopez) and Stonington Gallery (unveiling its yearly group show of contemporary Indigenous glass masters).

Oct. 12-15; various locations across the region; largely free; refractseattle.org

“Snake Eyes”

When Seattle artist Graham Franciose opened Get Nice. Gallery in the old Ballard Blossom building in 2021, he knew his days were numbered: The building would be demolished soon. “Now, through some sort of luck, and the economy, and who knows what else, the original sale has fallen through and the building is for sale again and our timeline has been extended indefinitely,” Franciose wrote in an email.

To celebrate the gallery’s two-year anniversary and this good/bad fortune, Franciose has curated a group show called “Snake Eyes,” a reference to the bad luck of throwing two ones with a pair of dice. But he’s thwarting its meaning to celebrate luck and rarity. (Plus: Two ones make a two.) The show features both international and local artists, including humorous-surrealist photo prints by Maayan Haim, melancholic portraits by Brandon Vosika and Alexander Chauhan’s multilayered mirror works.

Oct. 14-Dec. 9; Get Nice. Gallery, 1766 N.W. Market St., Seattle; free; getnicegallery.com

“Touching the Art”

No, I’m not recommending an art show where you’re allowed to touch the art. But I promise that you’ll feel like you’re up close with the paintings local writer Mattilda B. Sycamore describes in her new — and yes, touching — memoir. Sycamore (whose original, sensitive and sensuous writing has been nationally lauded) writes about her late grandmother Gladys, an abstract artist from Baltimore. These paintings form a prism to explore Sycamore’s and her family’s past, as well as modern art history, Jewish assimilation and white flight, intergenerational trauma and class. This event — a reading followed by a Q&A — is kicking off a national book tour and offers the chance to get the book a few weeks before it is officially released.

Oct. 15, 3 p.m.; Seattle Art Museum, 1300 First Avenue, Seattle; free with RSVP; masks strongly encouraged, ASL interpretation provided; seattleartmuseum.org