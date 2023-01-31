Michael Dougan, a noted Seattle illustrator and cartoonist, died Jan. 13 in Tono, Japan, at 64. The cause was brain cancer, according to his best friend Hubbard Benedict.

Starting in the late ‘70s and over the next several decades, Dougan was a prolific artist whose works appeared in many Seattle publications from the Seattle Sun to The Seattle Times. He also produced two acclaimed graphic novels, “East Texas: Tales from Behind the Pine Curtain” and “I Can’t Tell You Anything: And Other Stories.” Of “East Texas,” Matt Groening, creator of “The Simpsons” and one of Dougan’s many friends, wrote in a blurb for the book: “Insightful, personal comic strips are rare. Cartoons that make you laugh are even rarer. Dougan does both at the same time.”

Lynda Barry was also a Seattle cartoonist in that era, and now teaches at the University of Wisconsin. “The world Dougan created with his brush was just like him — hilarious, loving, and real,” she said by email earlier this month. “He was the least cynical, most friendly, and completely open cartoonist I knew, and man could he make comics.”

Dougan’s work was most often seen in the music magazine I edited from 1986 through 2000, The Rocket, where he illustrated stories, did a comic strip and occasionally wrote articles. For an August 1987 issue, our cover was a self-portrait of Dougan (with noted illustrators Mark Zingarelli and Peter Bagge), showing the ever-smiling Dougan lighting bottle rockets and smoking a cigar.

Art Chantry was Rocket art director then, and worked on many projects with Dougan, including the “East Texas” book. “I had the opportunity to hire the greatest cartoon artists of that generation, but Dougan remained my favorite,” Chantry said. “He brought a droll, sideways humor that was surreal but never forced.”

As Dougan’s reputation grew, so did the list of publications he contributed to, including The New York Times, Entertainment Weekly, Spy, The Village Voice, and many others. Later in his career, he also worked in television development for CBS and MTV.

Kit Boss was a reporter at The Seattle Times and befriended Dougan when they produced a feature on the legendary Seattle restaurant the Doghouse. “He had a booming, raspy laugh that was always locked and loaded,” Boss recalled. “He was struck by the ridiculousness of life, and much of that came out in his work.”

Dougan grew up in East Texas before moving to Seattle as a teen. In the early ’80s, he was able to rent a studio on First Avenue for $100 a month because it was on top of an adult theater. “Just make sure you don’t go to the wrong door,” he told me when I first visited him. His hoarse laugh followed.

In a 2019 episode of the comics podcast “Subterranean Dispatch,” Dougan cited the music and comic scene of Seattle in the ‘80s as the center of the whole culture’s “underground” at the time. “It was a self-created ethos,” he said.

Dougan moved to a house in the Green Lake neighborhood, but when a fire destroyed most of his archived work, his interest shifted to food. With his second wife, Chizuko Nitta, he moved to Japan in the 2000s, and in 2018 they started Michael’s Café American in Tono, Japan, with barbecue and his own coffee brand. COVID, and his cancer diagnosis, led to the closure of the successful cafe.

In Tono, a place rich in folklore, he found similar legends as he had in his youth. “When I was ambivalent about whether to move to Japan,” he said in the 2019 podcast, “the tall tales pulled me in. Tono is a land of myth and magic. It was identical to what I felt like growing up in East Texas.”

One of Michael’s best cartoons in The Rocket was an illustration of a Southern televangelist with a Little Richard-like pompadour and the line “the bigger the hair, the closer to God?” Whether it was East Texas tales, a Kabuki artist in Tono, or the grunge bands Dougan and I saw together at times and then he drew in The Rocket, this was one of many artistic observations Michael Dougan got right.