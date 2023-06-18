Seattle’s art gallery scene is in flux. In recent months, a number of longtime stalwarts have announced they’re retiring or moving away. While some mainstays remain, several new galleries and art spaces are popping up and new folks are taking over longtime galleries. “I think it’s the passing of the baton to the next generation,” longtime Seattle gallerist Linda Hodges said ahead of her retirement. Here are some of those gallerists, who all represent artists full time, taking up the torch.

4 new Seattle galleries

These four new galleries — all helmed by women — have opened in Seattle in the last eight years.

studio e (Georgetown)

Dawna Holloway’s road to being an art dealer was winding. Literally: She studied art at The Evergreen State College, but her résumé also boasts stints as motorcycle sidecar racer and electrician. Today, Holloway runs a lighting design and manufacturing business and, since 2015, studio e. The Georgetown gallery showcases and represents work by local and international artists. “Bringing artists and curators in from elsewhere and helping artists from here get seen outside of this region is one of my chief passions,” Holloway said. “That kind of exchange is honestly one of the best things we can do for our artists, for Seattle, and for everyone in general.” 609 S. Brandon St., Seattle; studioegallery.net

J. Rinehart Gallery (Pioneer Square)

Judith Rinehart is on a twofold mission. One: support the artists who call the Northwest home, and two: dispel myths around art-buying to make it more accessible. Rinehart is doing both with her gallery, which she established in the fall of 2019 after more than a decade of working in local galleries. Most of the 30 artists she represents are based here or have connections to the Pacific Northwest. “In many ways, art is accessible to everyone to view,” Rinehart said, “and we will happily make payment arrangements or other accommodations to make acquiring art easier for all.” 319 Third Ave. S., Seattle; jrinehartgallery.com

Koplin Del Rio (Georgetown)

Eleana Del Rio has been an art dealer for a while, but hasn’t been a Seattle dealer for very long. She joined KDR in Los Angeles in 1989 and relocated to Seattle in 2016. The gallery shared a space with Davidson Galleries in Pioneer Square until 2021, when Del Rio moved to Georgetown. Representing California, New York, Chicago and Northwest artists, Del Rio brings a broader scope to the local scene. “I especially enjoy being able to have discourse with visitors,” Del Rio said, “about what a painting or artwork might mean to them, or make them feel and share what I can about the artist and their vision.” 6107 13th Ave. S., Seattle; koplindelrio.com

AMcE Creative Arts (Capitol Hill)

When A. McLean Emenegger moved to Seattle from Los Angeles in 2020, she was “exhilarated by the possibilities,” she said. After working in the L.A. nonprofit and commercial art world for more than 25 years, she was ready for something new: her own brick-and-mortar gallery where she showcases work by relatively established West Coast artists. “My aesthetic has been described as ‘funky elegance,’ which I love and feel is apt,” Emenegger said. “But I think it goes deeper than that … Art that finds meaning and method in the daily chaos that swirls around us, sometimes with a wink and a nod, is my wheelhouse.” 612 19th Ave. E., Seattle; amcecreativearts.com

Taking over the reins

These art dealers have taken over at longtime galleries, ushering them into the future.

Greg Kucera Gallery (Pioneer Square)

When Greg Kucera announced he was (slowly) retiring from his namesake gallery — which became one of the most established galleries in the Northwest — after 38 years, it felt like a potential tectonic shift. But the new owners, longtime gallery employees Jim Wilcox and Carol Clifford, have made the transition seem seamless. Today, they continue the gallery’s legacy of putting regional artists from the Pacific Northwest — including local stars like Anthony White and Joey Veltkamp — in context with nationally and internationally known artists and placing their work in respected collections and museums. 212 Third Ave. S., Seattle; gregkucera.com

Harris Harvey Gallery (Pike Place Market)

In 2011, when Sarah Harvey began interning at Lisa Harris Gallery, she had no idea she’d one day be leading the gallery. In 2016, the gallery — which focused on artists from the Pacific Northwest and the West Coast working in various mediums — reopened under her ownership, in a new street-level location, and under the new name, but with a similarly strong dedication to local artists. “In many ways, the gallery was a gift to me and to the artists,” Harvey said. “I feel immensely grateful that Lisa trusted me to continue her legacy and to carry this gallery into the future.” 1915 First Ave., Seattle; harrisharveygallery.com

Gallery Mack (Pike Place Market)

In August 2019, local art curator Tim Detweiler, his wife Michelle Bufano, her brother, and their parents, Paulette and Ralph Bufano, took over the more than 40-year-old Gallery Mack — a “family adventure,” as Detweiler puts it. Some six months later, COVID-19 shuttered the gallery doors. But they’ve weathered the storm, partly thanks to the art cred — and a more fresh curatorial approach — the new leadership brings to the gallery. Detweiler formerly led Amazon’s artist-in-residence program, Paulette comes from Pilchuck Glass School, Michelle from Pratt Fine Arts Center and Chihuly Garden and Glass, and Ralph is the former president of the Museum of Flight. 2100 Western Ave., Seattle; gallerymack.com

Traver Gallery (Downtown)

Sarah Traver is literally the next generation: Traver Gallery was founded by her father, Bill, in 1977. Traver worked summer jobs in the gallery in high school and college, started working there full time in 2005 and became director eight years later. While the gallery’s best known for showcasing artists working in glass and ceramics, Traver’s worked to diversify the roster and currently represents artists like the established Japanese ceramist Jun Kaneko and the more experimental, local sculpture-maker Lauren Grossman. “A lot of people think of Traver Gallery as just a glass-specific gallery, but we do show work in all media,” Traver said. “We’re always eager to see what’s new and what’s happening in the community.” 110 Union St. #200, Seattle; travergallery.com

