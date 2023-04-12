After 50 years building his gallery into the largest collection of prints in the region, longtime Seattle gallery owner Sam Davidson is preparing for a summer retirement, and searching for the next owner to carry on the Davidson Galleries legacy.

Since opening the gallery in 1973, the Pioneer Square art space has hosted over 2,000 exhibitions and has published books featuring the works of local artists like Camille Patha, Michael C. Spafford, Gabrielle Bakker, Art Hansen and Lockwood Dennis. The gallery has sent representatives around the world to meet with artists as part of Davidson’s constant drive to seek out artists creating interesting work.

“I love all of those things,” Davidson, 77, said, “but I just think maybe it was time for someone else to carry it on.”

Fellow longtime Seattle gallery owner Greg Kucera, who retired in 2021, said he considers Davidson, along with former Foster/White Gallery owner Don Foster and former Francine Seders Gallery owner Francine Seders, as the group of senior members of the local arts community who set a standard for the area. It was Davidson, Kucera and Foster who became early champions of the Seattle Art Dealers Association, said Kucera, who was elected president of the association when it was founded in 1990. The association today is responsible for the city’s monthly First Thursday Gallery Walk and exhibition guide.

“Sam Davidson has been a major player in the Seattle art scene for so many years it’s difficult to imagine Seattle without him,” said Linda Hodges Gallery owner Linda Hodges and gallery director Dale Cotton in a joint statement.

Between Davidson’s work as co-founder of SADA and his efforts bolstering SEArtnow.com, an online source for art exhibitions, the Linda Hodges Gallery leaders said Davidson’s spirit has helped solidify the Pioneer Square area as a focus for the area’s arts.

Though Davidson is actively searching for a new owner to lead the gallery into its next chapter, he said that if, by late June, there’s no new buyer in place or in the works, he’ll start working to return the gallery’s inventory to consignors for whom the gallery was selling their work. The liquidation process would likely last through the fall, Davidson said.

Davidson said that, after a conversation with his current staff discussing his decision to step away, those at the gallery were interested in seeing the gallery continue on past his retirement. Davidson was confident that the folks in place were capable of running the gallery themselves, though there’s no plan in place for any of the staff members to assume ownership as two staff members did following Kucera’s decision to retire after 38 years.

Davidson is hopeful that he’ll be able to find a new owner who shares his passion for the works on paper that have become the gallery’s staple. But he added that it’s more important to find someone who is excited about art as a whole, and who isn’t looking at owning the gallery as an “economic vehicle” due to the financial ups and downs that come with gallery ownership. Davidson said the gallery has been steady financially over the last 15-20 years, and he called a website redesign and online business a “lifesaver” during the pandemic.

That new owner, Davidson added, will of course be able to expand or change the gallery’s offerings, as he himself has done over the course of the gallery’s life span. But Davidson said that, since he’ll still be around, he’s open to sharing his expertise on prints, especially around the market for old master prints and the evaluation of art and artists.

“It’s just an incredibly rewarding business in the sense that it brings you into contact with wonderful artists and interesting collectors,” Davidson said. “It’s been rewarding to see those perspectives from all these different artists from all these different countries and how it’s influenced by their cultures.”

Kucera called Davidson “one of the nicest people in the business,” saying that one of the most underrated aspects of Davidson’s place in the local arts world was his kindness toward both clients and colleagues.

“Sam was one of the most generous of all of the people who would become my colleagues in terms of welcoming me,” Kucera said, adding that Davidson and his wife, Elizabeth Donnally Davidson, would visit his gallery after he originally opened to make sure Kucera felt welcomed in the business.

Looking toward a July retirement, Davidson said he’s looking forward to spending time at home, traveling and working on a number of projects that he’s pushed to the back burner over the years. Looking ahead, he said he’s excited to support his wife’s work as a ceramic sculptor.

“She’s been so supportive of me for so many years,” Davidson said. “I’d love to be there for her.”