Greg Kucera, who built his namesake gallery into one of the most respected art spaces in the Northwest, is retiring after 38 years. He plans to relocate to Europe and will sell his gallery to two employees.

Jim Wilcox, the gallery’s assistant director, along with Carol Clifford, his wife and the space’s bookkeeper, have purchased the gallery at about 30% of ownership, with plans for a slow buy-in. The gallery will initially be co-owned with Kucera, then fully transition to Wilcox and Clifford over a number of years.

Kucera plans to move to a small castle, a “medieval stone fortress, built in 1501 for one of the minor Knights of Rhodes” in the French town of Parisot, he wrote in a statement on the gallery’s website,

“I opened the gallery in 1983 and have enjoyed every minute of it for the last 37 years,” wrote Kucera. “Now, Jim Wilcox, my trusted employee for 21 years, is buying the gallery with his wife, Carol Clifford, who has worked with us for all of 2020.”

Kucera said he planned to work in a co-directorship with Wilcox “for several years and then my ownership will decrease over time,” and noted the gallery had “continued to have good business during all of 2020, which is a good sign for our future.”

Kucera wrote that, “The gallery will keep its name and its current location and configuration. We plan to continue to work with our current staff and roster of artists, updating with new talent as time and opportunity allow.”

Wilcox said the gallery’s change in ownership had been in the works for at least two years. “When [Kucera] decided he was going to move and retire, we started discussing whether I wanted to buy the gallery,” he said. “And I did. Partly because I didn’t want to see it go away. It’s been such an established gallery and really has been a guiding force in Seattle’s art community.”

Greg Kucera Gallery primarily showed prints when it first opened. The space distinguished itself by exhibiting work from local and regional artists alongside nationally recognized artists like David Hockney and Robert Colescott.

“He just tried to show that we aren’t a group of regional artists … that there was a place for us in the national idea,” said Wilcox, who noted said Kucera also brought business acumen and a spirit of interdependence to the operation, living out a core belief that “if one gallery does well, it helps the other galleries as well.”

Wilcox said he has no plans to make major changes and intends to carry on Kucera’s legacy and vision. “I wanted to do what I could to try to keep it going for the artists and for me,” he said.

As a first-time gallery buyer, Wilcox said making the decision to purchase the space was daunting, but that he was pleased the gallery would remain a cornerstone of the Seattle visual arts scene. “Life is fun sometimes, even when it’s scary like it is [right now] and I want to try to make this as fun a ride as possible,” he said.

