“We in the Native community are fighting back really hard against the misrepresentation that we’ve had for so long,” said Colleen Echohawk, CEO of Seattle-based Native lifestyle brand Eighth Generation.

Echohawk was responding to the news this month that two Western Washington artists pleaded guilty to charges of faking Native American heritage to sell their art. The cultural appropriation of Indigenous art isn’t exactly new. In fact, Echohawk said, the appropriation has so permeated society, through things like Southwest motifs you may see at Target, or Chief Joseph blankets you may see at non-Native-owned company Pendleton, that it now feels like non-Native people have decided what Native art should look like.

“Meanwhile,” continued Echohawk, an enrolled member of the Kithehaki Band of the Pawnee Nation and a member of the Upper Athabascan people of Mentasta Lake, “we work with Native artists around the country who are producing a beautiful floral pattern, for instance, which is very common in Native art. And I’ve had non-Native people look at some of those patterns and say, ‘That’s not Native art.’”

Native artists have grown and changed and evolved over the years, just like artists anywhere in the world. So now the Native community, Echohawk explained, finds itself in this fight against the misrepresentation that has closed buyers off to the true variety of artwork that Native artists are producing. This leaves consumers in a tough spot, parsing through what efforts businesses are putting into their verification processes while also trying to figure out how best to protect their purchases.

Over the last decade, Meridith Stanton, director of the Indian Arts and Crafts Board, said she has seen a significant increase in complaints of violations of the Indian Arts and Crafts Act, the truth-in-advertising law aimed at ensuring products marketed as Native products are made by Indigenous creators, with violations of the act carrying both criminal and civil penalties. She attributed the increase to better visibility of and education around the act, as well as an increase in products being sold online. She also noted the ease with which complaints can be filed online (doi.gov/iacb).

“If [owners] still want to buy work from somebody who can’t provide a tribal enrollment card, that’s perfectly fine,” Stanton said. “But do not represent it as an Indian product.”

Looking at the impact fake Indigenous art and years of cultural appropriation of Indigenous art has had on Native tribes and artists, Echohawk said, “the harm has been deep.”

“Please understand, art gallery owners, that we’re fighting for our lives,” Echohawk said. “And every time art is misrepresented or art is misappropriated or non-Native art is using Native form or Native art, it is taking away an opportunity for a Native person.”

Asking questions

Matthew Steinbrueck owns the gallery at Pike Place Market that sold art work from Jerry Chris Van Dyke, one of the two non-Native artists who was charged with faking Native American heritage to sell art. Van Dyke, who pleaded guilty this month, sold work under the name Jerry Witten at Steinbrueck’s Raven’s Nest Treasure shop and told investigators that the idea to represent his work as Native American came from Steinbrueck. Steinbrueck has denied that claim.

“Everything here is based on authenticity,” Steinbrueck said, referring to the art he sells at Raven’s Nest Treasure. “We wouldn’t want to highlight or sell knowingly anything that was not Native made.”

As Steinbrueck showed me around his Pike Place Market art and jewelry store, he said that only occasionally do customers even ask for verifying information. When they do, he’ll inform them the work is signed and provide artist biographies, “if we have one.” From behind the store counter, Steinbrueck pulled out a folder full of biographies for artists whose work can be seen around his shop. Steinbrueck acknowledged Van Dyke also gave him a bio under the name Jerry Witten — albeit one that wasn’t true.

The ambiguity throughout the store was glaring as the shop owner showed me around.

For instance: “These knives are not Native made,” Steinbrueck said, motioning to some of the items for sale, adding, “we should probably put a sign.”

According to Steinbrueck, they simply use their discretion when verifying the heritage of their artists.

“I almost never had any Native [artist] come in with credentials that show they’re Native,” Steinbrueck said. “I’ve had one or two that are enrolled in a tribe, and they might have something, but I don’t recall even out of those 50 [Native artists Raven’s Nest works with], any of them that had any documentation.”

Even outside of the arts, it can be tricky verifying someone’s background. And, for non-Native business owners, things can get trickier still if, say, an artist has a lineage that includes enrolled tribal members, even though that artist themself may not be one, or the artist is part of a tribe that isn’t federally recognized.

“It’s really hard,” said Mike Sweney, the current program manager for the Washington State Arts Commission’s Art in Public Places program, who previously worked as director of Davidson Contemporary in Seattle and Charles Cowles Gallery in New York City. “You think about résumés and how many people have gotten through the hiring process only to be found out later. It’s — you don’t want to insult an artist, challenge who they say they are.”

But for Echohawk, any potential insult that could come from questioning an artist upfront pales in comparison to the harm that can come by not authenticating an artist’s heritage.

“They’re stepping on the toes of every Native person when they sell art that’s not made by Native people that is supposed to be Native art,” Echohawk said. “They’re stepping on the toes of thousands or millions of Native people around the country every time they let that happen.”

It’s a matter of respect, Echohawk said. At Eighth Generation, the group is able to rely on connections within the Native community as a Native-led organization. They know these artists, they know their families and where they’re from. Still, Echohawk acknowledged that, even then, they may not be entirely sure, so they still ask for tribal enrollment. As part of the process, Eighth Generation also asks artists for the story behind their art, an explanation of inspirations and details on the meaning of the piece — details that, alongside a photo, are available to buyers as well.

Looking to other stores and galleries, Echohawk encouraged owners to forge deep relationships with tribal communities, which can help in the authentication process. In addition to asking for tribal enrollment, owners can ask for community recognition. In essence, who in the Native community is supporting this artist?

“You have a responsibility as the go-between [connecting] the artist and the collector to make sure that what you’re selling is what you say you’re selling,” said Sweney. “What I have found, working with Native artists, is that there’s a lot of collaboration, and the artists from any particular tribe, even neighboring tribes, tend to know each other.”

For ArtsWA commissions, Sweney explained, committees will research and check to see if the artist is actually from a regional tribe if they claim to be. They’ll also sometimes have conversations with the artist to try to get a better feel for whether or not an artist is truthful about their heritage. But crucially, Sweney said, these committees ideally also have representation from the Indigenous community.

For Echohawk, the answer is straightforward: If you’re specializing in or selling Native art, you should have a paid Native curator who is known in the community facilitating what art is brought in.

“It’s not rocket science, let’s put it that way,” Echohawk said. “It just takes willingness and it takes humility and it takes trying to understand the Native experience and listening to the community.”

Ethical consumption

“I believe that true American art and design is Native American art and design,” Echohawk said. “I believe that part of the way that we will live out real justice in our communities is by having Native art and design in people’s homes as the norm, not as the unusual cool thing.”

Echohawk said she hopes people don’t buy nonauthentic Native art because it may look cool and be easy and accessible, but instead buy from Native artists and Native-owned and tribal-owned companies. That, she said, will help build the economic muscle around the Native art industry, allowing for more entrepreneurship and growth within the community.

“I’m hoping that more and more people begin to think about where they’re putting their money,” Echohawk said. “When I was growing up, there was no opportunity to buy from a company like Eighth Generation.”

She advised consumers to take simple steps on their own, like checking an artist’s Instagram page and seeing if other Native folks are buying from them or following them. Social media, she said, opens the door for anyone to look into an artist’s background and community themselves. She added that it’s even OK to simply ask questions, respectfully, in the comments.

“You can be like, ‘I just want to make sure that this is a Native artist,’ and then, let me tell you, the Native people on there will jump in and tell you yes or no,” Echohawk said. “It’s OK to ask those questions, to be like, ‘Hey, what tribe are you from?’ I think that’s just a nice, easy way for a non-Native person.”

Both Echohawk and Stanton add that there are many resources online for those interested in ensuring their money is going to Indigenous artists. Native American fashion company Beyond Buckskin offers an online “buy Native list” and the Indian Arts and Crafts Board offers a source directory of American Indian and Alaska Native owned and operated arts and crafts businesses as well as a buying guide on the Federal Trade Commission website.

“We want the non-Native community to know that, yes, we want you to be buying our Native art and design,” Echohawk said. “We hear people saying, ‘Wait, well, can I buy some Native art? Is it OK for me to have Native art?’ Absolutely. A thousand percent. We want to see it happen. As long as you’re buying it from a real Native person and not a fake one.”