After a tumultuous year that saw local community members call for the ouster of Bellevue Arts Museum’s former executive director, citing the treatment of artists of color and the museum’s first Black woman guest curator, the museum recently appointed a new director who brings community-building skills to the job.

Beginning March 14, E. Michael Whittington will lead the organization as its new executive director.

In the release announcing Whittington’s appointment, BAM praised Whittington’s history of transforming organizations at “critical stages of their growth,” as well as his history of engaging community members and expanding a museum’s vision to help reach new levels of artistic and financial success. In a recent interview, Whittington echoed those goals, saying he was drawn to the opportunity at BAM to work with the local artistic community and BAM’s mission.

“I didn’t start out my career as a director with the intention of going into organizations and transforming them financially, artistically and making them more relevant in their communities,” Whittington said. “That’s not what I started out to do. But that has evolved over the course of my career.”

Whittington noted that the skill set he’s developed over the years is different than an executive director coming in for a longer-term appointment. More than coming in to imprint a certain artistic vision on the museum or stay for a set number of years, he said his focus is on connecting with the museum’s community, allowing his vision and the museum to evolve as he gets to know more about the community’s expectations of the museum and how the mission of the museum resonates with them.

“The more I talked to individuals associated with the museum, the more excited I became,” Whittington said. “All the pieces are there in the community for the organization to really achieve a high level of success.”

Whittington spent seven years as the director of the Monterey Museum of Art in California. At the time of his departure in 2013, the museum’s board president pointed to Whittington’s commitment to community engagement as a factor that will have lasting impact.

Whittington spent the next six years as president and CEO of the Oklahoma City Museum of Art, establishing new programming initiatives and engaging a wider range of community members to expand the museum’s vision. From the outside, his tenure at there seemed to end abruptly in July 2019, with no reason for his departure given at the time. The museum did not respond to a request for further information on Whittington’s departure.

According to Whittington, it was simply time for him to move on, having built up the museum’s membership and completed major fundraising and exhibitions.

“That is enough time to really turn those organizations around and pave the way for a leader with a different skill set,” Whittington said of both appointments.

He also said he was looking to take a break, do some traveling and explore other opportunities. As the pandemic hit, Whittington wound up hunkering down in Oklahoma and his time away from museum leadership lingered longer than he had originally expected. But the opportunity to lead BAM seemed perfect, he said, allowing him to work on aspects of the job that he enjoys: building relationships and analyzing systems and data to see how they can be improved.

As he pointed out, the pandemic has been destructive to arts organizations around the country. He noted that this is an opportunity for donors to step up and help build a stable base for the museum, which has a budget currently sitting around $3 million. The 2019 calendar year saw the museum report just over $2.8 million in expenses.

Aside from helping to grow the museum financially, Whittington said that the museum’s diversity, equity and inclusion goals are “front and center.”

“That was made clear to me in my conversations with the trustees and in the interview process,” Whittington said.

In March 2021, executive director Benedict Heywood resigned following public calls for his removal that cited disrespectful behavior toward Martyr Sauce gallery owner and BAM guest curator Tariqa Waters during her work on the exhibition “Yellow No. 5.”

Since Heywood’s resignation, BAM has posted quarterly diversity, equity and inclusion progress reports on its website, including: updates on the hiring of a DEI consultant to lead board, staff and docent workshops and DEI learnings; an internal audit examining organizational norms and policies through an inclusion, diversity, equity and accessibility lens; and an audience survey aimed at collecting baseline data for audience demographics and providing insight into the communities that interact with the museum.

When asked about the situation that led to his predecessor’s departure, Whittington said the museum is proud to have hosted “Yellow No. 5” and that the museum and Waters “have agreed to move forward.” Waters could not be reached for comment.

Mitch Smith, BAM board trustee and chair of the museum’s DEI committee, said that the board was impressed by the depth of Whittington’s experience in museum leadership and his history of fostering artistic excellence, but that one of the most important factors in their decision was ensuring there was an alignment with Whittington on the museum’s DEI initiatives.

“He understands the importance of integrating this work into every level of the museum’s ongoing strategic planning,” Smith said in a statement. “The board has every confidence in Michael’s abilities to thoughtfully center our relationships with artists, guest curators, and the community at large in his leadership of the museum.”

While Whittington didn’t specify exactly how he will mend bridges that may have been burned between BAM and local artists, he said he intends to be out in the artistic community representing the museum, attending events and giving any artists who may be hesitant about working with BAM a chance to know and talk to him. He hopes this will give him the chance to build relationships and confidence within the local artistic community, as the museum looks to welcome even more patrons back through its doors.

“I think people are eager to be out again,” Whittington said. “All of the indoor restrictions were lifted when I was in London and the museums and the arts organizations were packed with people. You can see that people are just hungry to be around other people and to be part of the organizations they love.”