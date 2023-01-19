If you don’t know Federal Way-based artist barry johnson, right now may be your best chance. You may already be familiar with some of johnson’s public works: his bronze sculpture of artist James W. Washington Jr. that sits outside the Midtown Square building in Seattle’s Central District, his work alongside artist Moses Sun on a mural of Quincy Jones for MoPOP, or perhaps his participation in the Capitol Hill Black Lives Matter street mural. But his new exhibition, “for real though,” on view through Feb. 25 at Winston Wächter Fine Art, is, in the artist’s own words, his “most important series of work to date.”

“Part of my studio practice is to pick one series, dive into it for the entire year, and then at the end of the year, leave it and move on to something else,” said johnson, who stylizes his name with all lowercase letters to distinguish his identity as an artist from previous versions of himself. “So why I say that this is the most important series I’ve done yet is because you’re looking at a culmination of works that I’ve done over nine years.”

A self-taught artist who grew up in Topeka, Kansas, johnson is known for experimenting in a variety of mediums as he creates works in response to the world around him. His work is rooted in figures and portraiture, though he tries to stay away from realism in his paintings. Through his work, he seeks to examine the erasure of Blackness in our world, which, for johnson, becomes a form of activism and protest. And while johnson’s work has historically looked outward, focusing on the community around him, his new exhibition turns his artistic eye inward. The culmination of who barry johnson the artist is now hang on the walls of Winston Wächter’s west gallery.

Winston Wächter director and partner Jessica Shea said the gallery had been looking for an opportunity to work with johnson for a while after seeing his work receiving awards. However, the gallery’s focus on abstract work perhaps doesn’t initially seem like a place for a series of self-portraits. But, even before the exhibition’s official opening, johnson and the gallery team were discussing moving works to accommodate the fact that some of johnson’s paintings have already begun to sell. To paraphrase Shea: it doesn’t need to perfectly fit if it’s good.

“They’re good stories,” Shea said. “So that mattered more to me than trying to fit into our aesthetic. If it’s good work, then I’d love to be a part of it somehow.”

The exhibition features a series of colorful self-portraits. Some feature johnson lounged or sitting casually in a chair, gazing off just beyond the viewer backed by walls adorned with paintings. These seemingly supporting works within his portraits are pulled from johnson’s history. Johnson said he relied on muscle memory and journal entries that he keeps for each work to return him to his mentality at the time he originally created the painting.

“I’ve spent the whole year last year working on this series,” johnson said, “slowly moving paint around, understanding how I want the works to set next to one another with the hope that, at one point, someone would come and approach me to be able to talk about it.”

As a self-taught artist, johnson considers himself a forever student, playing a constant game of catch-up to artists out there who have been taught the fundamentals and aspects of art that he hadn’t. Now, he surrounds himself with books, some featured next to him in his self-portraits. He also likes to spend time in front of artworks from artists he admires, reaching out to them to ask for a coffee or Zoom meeting to better understand their practice. And currently, he’s studying architectural design, an effort to think more deeply about how space and art can work in unison.

From a young age, johnson expressed an interest in art, namely cartoons and drawing, but he never really saw it as a destination. By high school, johnson was ready to go to school for design, thinking he could get into the world of crafting commercials by going into a marketing program at Emporia State University in Kansas.

“It wasn’t until I got to the end of the program that they were like, ‘This is more sales focused, you’re not going to learn how to be able to do that here,’” johnson said. “I was like, it’s five years. I can’t redo that.”

Johnson moved to the Pacific Northwest in 2009 to work with AmeriCorps in Tacoma before moving to West Seattle and eventually settling in Federal Way. In his early career, johnson worked as an analyst at a consulting firm, drawing as he rode the bus to and from work every day. When the company he worked for noticed his interest in drawing, they gave johnson the chance to make whiteboard illustrations and chalk murals for clients that would come through their office.

Eventually, johnson made the bold decision to leave his job and focus instead on becoming a full-time artist. Looking back, johnson credits his father as the one person who always supported his artistic journey, never wavering when johnson opted to leave what could be seen as the safety of a corporate job.

“He never questioned it at all,” johnson said. “Now he’s like, ‘When are you going to paint me? You got something you can do with me?”

Fast forward to today and johnson is coming out of what he called the hardest year of his career, both professionally and physically. In 2021, johnson was involved in two car crashes, the second one resulting in a cracked vertebrae.

“It was excruciating,” johnson said. “I literally was able to pick my daughter up for the first time in October of last year.”

Johnson said he fell into a deep depression that overlapped with his work on the pieces currently in the exhibition. As he sat at the gallery and reflected, his works proudly displayed on its walls, he emphasized how key the support from his family was during that time. His partner Antoinette operates a massage practice in Federal Way, and his daughter Eva Rae is in the fourth grade. Even though his family doesn’t appear in this exhibition’s works, their influence is key to johnson’s practice.

Around October or November of every year, johnson goes on a retreat. He’ll gather his family, including his dad, in the car and just start driving. Last year, that drive took them to California, and the year before they went to Florida. The trip is a chance for johnson to take a step back before diving into another yearlong artistic effort.

“Just being able to be in the Pacific Northwest where there’s no shortage of sights here,” johnsons said, “it really helps my brain to get lost in the moment and really think back to what’s happening around me, and then think about how I want to respond to it.”

Once he finds that inspiration, brings it into his studio and arrives on how he wants to approach the work, he’ll take to a chosen medium, be that canvas or paper or wood or whatever the choice may be. That will be his focus for the next year. And then the process will start again. Winston Wächter’s Shea said the gallery is already anticipating showing Seattle the culmination of johnson’s 2023 efforts.

“I’m so honored to have him,” Shea said. “Just to see what he wants to talk about is the best part.”