Artists have a way of finding beauty in flaws and expanding the edges of limitation. Cardboard castoffs, photos of peeling posters and artworks that have either been deemed failures or illicit in some way — here are four exhibitions celebrating the art of imperfection.

“Semiotics of a Box”

For the past few months, Seattle artist Amanda Manitach has been sorting through trash. A few days a week, she dons her hard hat, steel-toe boots and thick gloves and goes to work sifting through the remnants of our consumption at the Recology recycling center. This is part of a four-month artist residency in which Recology supports artists who work with recycled materials to “make art, not landfill,” culminating in an exhibit.

And so, like a detritus detective, Manitach has been scouring for the language of consumption, fragments of text on cardboard boxes that she cuts out and collages into sharp poetry: “BOTTLE THIS Champagne grin,” “please flip me over” or “CRAZY GOOD SALT in the WOUND.” Inkjet black on tawny cardboard, these letters form ransom notes of sorts — our desire for more, more, more keeping us hostage. In the resulting exhibit, Manitach liberates the letters, lets them loose into sketches, collages and drawings and even an antique fainting couch covered in, you guessed it, cardboard. (Also on view: the work of fellow artist-in-residence Haein Kang, who celebrates the unsung heroes who handle our trash every day.)

Sept. 8-16: opening reception 6-9 p.m. Sept. 8, Georgetown Art Attack 1-6 p.m. Sept. 9, closing reception 1-5 p.m. Sept. 16; Mutuus Studio, 6118 12th Ave. S., Seattle; free; recology.com/recology-king-county/artist-in-residence

“Failed”

If you Google the definition of “failure,” one of the first explanations that pop up is “the lack of success.” But in the art world, where success can be so elusive and narrowly defined, are both really the same thing? And what exactly does it mean to fail? Two Ballard galleries are joining forces to question failure with an exciting group show of about a dozen local and national artists, who are all showcasing artwork they feel hasn’t quite worked out in some way or another. “In our fail-faster tech environment, it is culturally urgent that we make room to reflect on the emotional fallout of failing and exposing failure,” the curators Cicelia Ross-Gotta, Anna Mlasowsky and Kascha Semonovitch write in the exhibit statement. “‘Failed’ gives gallery visitors time to dwell with failure, to feel the vulnerability inherent in growth.”

Aug. 31-Sep. 30; Das Schaufenster, 6019 14th Ave. N.W., Seattle, and The Vestibule, 5919 15th Ave. N.W., Seattle; free; annamlasowsky.com/dasschaufenster and thevestibule.org

“Slow Apocalypse”

An American flag immobile amid construction rubble. A discarded poster, grotesquely distorted by rumples and rain. Advertising cardboard peeping out from a New York trash can. In the dry and wryly humorous photo series “Slow Apocalypse,” New York-based photographer Brennan Cavanaugh traces the cycle of veneration, commercialization and neglect in contemporary culture, without frills (or humans). “Seeing the world through Brennan’s eyes is both hilarious and a little demoralizing,” Solas gallery owner Cian Hayes wrote in an email. “I get to appreciate the absurdity for a moment before I remember: That’s how we live.”

Sept. 2-30; Solas Gallery, 300 S. Washington St., Unit Z, Seattle; free; solas.gallery

“Illegal Art”

A disclaimer: The art in this show is by no means illegal or as shocking as its name may suggest. Co-curated by Ian “Bub” Davis and Nick Ferderer, the exhibit features new work by more than two dozen artists who explore the theme of “illegality” through illustration, painting, sculpture and photography. Whether it’s a melting Mona Lisa, graffiti- and street art-inspired artworks, or the uncanny animal sculptures of Jai Sallay-Carrington, the show hopes to challenge the norms of the fine art world, seek out the edge and celebrate the rule-breakers and the outsiders.

Sep. 2-30: opening reception Sep. 2, Belltown Art Walk Sept. 9; Base Camp Studios, 2407 First Ave., Seattle; free; basecamp206.com