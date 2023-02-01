During a January conversation with artist barry johnson in advance of his solo exhibition at Winston Wächter Fine Art (through Feb. 25), johnson mentioned how meaningful it is for his exhibition to be open during February, a month celebrating and honoring Black history. Looking around the city’s museums and galleries, johnson’s work is joined by a number of fellow Black artists offering a variety of works and mediums through which we can contemplate that legacy, from deeply personal reflections to examinations of community to works from an artist that ponder humanity’s place in the universe at large.

As you look to honor the legacy, history and art of the Black community this February, here are a few exhibitions you should have on your radar.

“The Art of Byron Stewart, Robert Horton and Tsehaye Afewerki”

Gallery Onyx is presenting the works of three Pacific Northwest artists as a continuation of the gallery’s efforts to highlight artists of African descent. Self-taught artist Byron Stewart paints with a connection to the cosmic, echoing conversations about the universe and humanity’s place within it that filled his childhood home. Robert Horton works in a variety of mediums, including pen and ink, watercolors, acrylics and airbrush, as he explores historically significant events impacting people of African descent. Tsehaye Afewerki’s art focuses on exploring feelings and expressions through portrait painting, created by using a palette knife with oil on canvas.

Through March 3; Gallery Onyx at Arte Noir/Midtown Square, 2301 E. Union St., Seattle; onyxarts.org

“Fishing Was His Life”

New York-based artist Nina Chanel Abney’s exhibition at the Henry features vibrant collages and paintings that explore the culture and commerce of fishing within the Black community. As Abney uses her work to celebrate coastal fisheries and the legacy of their workers, she also challenges viewers to think about inequities within the industry. Some of the more thought-provoking imagery, created with bright colors and layered compositions, may see an abstract Black head with rosy cheeks sat right alongside the day’s catch. In addition to her work inside, Abney’s exhibition at the Henry extends to an external mural on the gallery’s east side.

Through March 5; Henry Art Gallery, 15th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 41st Street, Seattle; henryart.org

Advertising

“Freedom of Expression” and “The Colors of Life”

Following a three-year closure, the Northwest African American Museum recently reopened, bringing with it a number of featured exhibitions that seek to uplift Black experience and history. “The Colors of Life: African American Abstract Art and the Regathering of Community” features the colorful abstract works of Northwest artists Vincent Keele, Shantell Jackson, LoMar Metoyer and Yeggy Michael. Also on display is “Freedom of Expression,” an exhibition featuring a range of Pacific Northwest artists challenging misconceptions around what “Black art” is or is not.

“Freedom of Expression” runs through April 15, “The Colors of Life” runs through June 24; Northwest African American Museum, 2300 S. Massachusetts St., Seattle; naamnw.org

Selected works

Wa Na Wari is presenting selected works from Kriston Banfield, Bonnie Hopper, Sable Elyse Smith and Amanda Howell Whitehurst. New York City-based artist Banfield draws on myth and spirituality as he explores ideas of community, belonging and the effect of social and economic disparities on the human experience. Seattle artist Hopper pulls from observations of everyday life to create works that tend to be tactile, playing with the idea of art that can be experienced through touch as well as sight. A New York-based interdisciplinary artist, Smith combines found footage, music clips and audio of herself reading alongside video clips of her father recording himself from prison to create a personal portrait of private moments between a man and his daughter. Florida-based illustrator Whitehurst creates portraits showcasing the strength and inspiration of Black and brown women.

Through April 16; Wa Na Wari, 911 24th Ave., Seattle; wanawari.org

“Forgive Us Our Debts”

In an ongoing installation, the Seattle Art Museum will present a 2018 film from Portland-based artist, director and writer Howard L. Mitchell, who creates art under the name GATO. “Forgive Us Our Debts,” a 15-minute film, tells the fictional story of a 13-year-old Black boy living in a rapidly gentrifying neighborhood. Through the use of atmospheric effects, GATO brings viewers inside the family’s home, reminding viewers of the deeply personal fallout that comes with the displacement of families.

Ongoing, opening Feb. 8; Seattle Art Museum, 1300 First Ave., Seattle; seattleartmuseum.org

“Figment of Imagination”

Seattle-based artist Damon Brown’s exhibition at the Center on Contemporary Art seeks to celebrate imagination. Brown combines a love of classical art with a love for illustration to create vivid, colorful works. In this exhibition, Brown looks to explore the aspirations of individuals and communities, asking how imagination can help realize those goals and inviting viewers to think about the power of imagination to bring people together to overcome challenges.

Advertising

Feb. 16-March 25; Center on Contemporary Art, 114 Third Ave. S., Seattle; cocaseattle.org

“Call to Conscience”

During the month of February, Rainier Avenue Radio is converting the Columbia City Theater into a Black history museum celebrating the contributions of Black communities to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Exhibitions include rare family photos of Jimi Hendrix and his family members, a quilt collection dating to the 1850s and a photography collection from Keith “Flyright” Williams, the first Black person to own a full-service studio and processing lab in Seattle. Additional exhibits and installations will come from the Seattle Black Panther Party, the Black Heritage Society of Washington, Rainier Cinema Black Movie Posters, Seattle Black Firefighters, Seattle Griot Project Community Keepsakes & Memorabilia, Seattle Black Elected Officials Memorabilia and more.

Throughout the month of February; Columbia City Theater, 4916 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle; calltoconscience.world