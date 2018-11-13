Edward Hopper’s “Chop Suey,” a 1929 oil painting of two women talking closely in a New York restaurant that had long been publicly promised to Seattle Art Museum, instead sold at a Christie's auction Tuesday for $91.9 million.

That amount represents an auction record for the artist; the previous high mark for a Hopper painting was $40.5 million in 2013.

It also set an auction record for the most expensive work of prewar American art sold, according to Christie’s.

The auction house estimated its value at $70 million-$100 million.

“Chop Suey” was among the marquee collection carefully curated by Seattle-area luxury-travel magnate Barney A. Ebsworth, who had promised in 2007 to give the painting, along with 64 other works, to SAM. But Ebsworth died in April, and about 100 pieces from his collection — including “Chop Suey” — went to Christie’s.

On Tuesday, sales from that auction totaled $317.8 million, above Christie’s low estimate of $261 million. The auction continues Wednesday.

Other auction records were also set at Tuesday’s sale of pieces from the Ebsworth collection, including an artist high for Willem de Kooning, whose “Woman as Landscape” sold for $68.9 million. Meanwhile, Jackson Pollock’s “Composition with Red Strokes” went for $55.4 million, the third-highest price of the sale, Christie’s said.

Still, these prices fall below other high-flying sales, including the $110.5 million winning bid for a Jean-Michel Basquiat painting, by Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, which set an auction record for a work by an American artist when it sold in 2017.

The names of the winning bidders for Ebsworth’s pieces were not disclosed.