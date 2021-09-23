An immersive Van Gogh show that was supposed to open in Seattle earlier this month, but then didn’t materialize, is now scheduled to open Oct. 15.

“Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” bills itself as “a 20,000-square-foot light and sound spectacular featuring two-story projections of the artist’s most compelling works.” The show encountered shipment delays to Seattle due to “the impact of COVID-19 restrictions on global transportation logistics,” Madi Boring, a spokesperson for the show’s ticketing company, Fever, said in an email Thursday.

All ticket holders, Boring wrote, will be given the option to choose a new date or receive a full refund.

The email did not include a location. The Seattle Times inquired about the location and has not yet received an answer.

“After successfully launching in Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. — which collectively saw over 1,700,000 guests total — we are thrilled with the popularity of this experience and look forward to welcoming our Seattle visitors soon,” Boring said in her email.

When “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” advertised earlier this year that it was coming to Seattle, many were excited to see the show, which said that it would be held at a secret location in Seattle. But as the opening date drew near, and the “secret venue” was never revealed, and some ticket holders got notices of their tickets being canceled, customers grew concerned and frustrated.

While some have received refunds or were able to reschedule their tickets via vouchers provided by Fever, others say they’re having difficulties getting refunds or have been issued vouchers worth only a fraction of what they initially paid for their tickets. And some said the responses from Fever customer service about what was happening with the show have been inconsistent.