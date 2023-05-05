It can be too easy for public artwork to fade to the background of the mind, to be glazed over like a smell that’s become too familiar. That’s the feeling I got as I stood looking at a mass of arms and torso perched outside of the Rainier Beach Public Library. How often have folks, in the (as I now know) 60 years since the installation of Ray Jensen’s “The Pursuit of Knowledge,” paused to think about this work or the artist who brought it to dynamic life?

Walking around the Rainier Beach area, there were a number of sculptures that caught my attention, and digging into their stories highlighted the way each of these artists worked to tie their artwork to the land and community where they reside. Whether you’ve lived in the neighborhood for years or are simply visiting, these seven sculptures should be on your list of stops as you venture around Rainier Beach. You can view these artworks in any order, but here’s a suggested path, totaling around a mile, that starts at the Detective Cookie Chess Park and ends at the Rainier Beach Urban Farm and Wetlands.