President Joe Biden announced on Friday his intent to appoint Leslie Jackson Chihuly, philanthropist and president and CEO of Seattle’s Chihuly Studio, alongside 17 others to serve as members of the President’s Advisory Committee on the Arts (PACA).

PACA was established in 1958 by President Dwight D. Eisenhower and comprises civic and cultural leaders selected by the president to represent their communities for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

Per the Kennedy Center, these ambassadors form a coast-to-coast network for the cultural center in the nation’s capital. As a national forum, committee members share their thoughts on artistic programming at the Kennedy Center, which presents more than 2,200 performing arts shows and events each year.

In addition to her work with her husband, Seattle artist Dale Chihuly, and his working studio, Chihuly Studio, Leslie Chihuly is co-founder of Warm Springs Productions and the Dale and Leslie Chihuly foundation. Chihuly also serves on the boards of Vassar College, Pilchuck Glass School and the Seattle Symphony, and as the chair of the Benaroya Hall Music Center.

In recognition for her achievements in the arts, Chihuly was inducted into the College of Fine Arts Hall of Fame at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in 2018.

“I am deeply honored by this appointment to the President’s Advisory Committee on the Arts,” Chihuly said in a statement, noting that for decades the organization has “ensured access to the arts and to arts education and has striven to reflect the cultural diversity of the United States.”

“I have great admiration for what the committee has accomplished and am eager to join the other members in advancing its mission,” she said in the statement.

This slate of intended appointments includes community leaders, philanthropists, activists and board members for arts organizations from Florida to Oregon.

Alongside Chihuly will be arts advocates such as Portland community leader and philanthropist Mary R. Boyle, Idaho artist Esther Brollier Oppenheimer, Carri Belinda Twigg, co-founder of film and TV production company Culture House, and many others. In March, President Biden named 14 members to the committee, including committee chair Eugene William Stetson III.