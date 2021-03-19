Bellevue Arts Museum’s board of trustees announced on Friday the resignation of the museum’s executive director and chief curator Benedict Heywood, following calls for his removal earlier this week from local artists and arts supporters.

Heywood’s resignation follows a week of scrutiny for BAM, after local arts community members rallied behind a March 15 open letter alleging a series of disrespectful behaviors leveled at Tariqa Waters, the museum’s first Black woman guest curator.

Heywood’s resignation is effective immediately. The board and staff are currently formulating an interim leadership plan.

“The events described in an open letter issued on March 15 do not align with or reflect our values as an artistic institution,” the board said in a statement issued Friday. “Board leadership would again like to apologize to Ms. Waters and affirm that we have committed to responding to the requests made in the open letter.”

The board shared its intention “to build back trust and confidence with our curators, partners, artists, staff and community,” the statement says. “We are committed to taking immediate and intentional steps to listen, learn and act so that we can do better and move forward together.”

The March 15 open letter, signed by more than 100 artists and supporters earlier this week, was addressed to BAM’s board and alleged a pattern of disrespect for artists and curators of color during Waters’ tenure as the guest curator of the exhibition “Yellow No. 5,” which opened at BAM in November and runs through April 18.

Waters’ open letter allows readers to add their signatures through a webform. Nearly 400 signatures had been added as of Friday afternoon.

This story is developing and will be updated.