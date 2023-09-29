After less than two years on the job, the executive director of the Bellevue Arts Museum has left. E. Michael Whittington, who had served in the position since March 2022, stepped down from his role “due to personal health reasons,” the museum said in a news release.

The museum also announced this week it has appointed Kate Casprowiak Scher, a BAM board member, curator, art adviser and art historian, as the interim executive director.

Whittington’s resignation comes just a few months after the director and CEO of the Seattle Art Museum, Amada Cruz, announced her departure to join the Santa Barbara Museum of Art. The moves are part of a once-in-a-generation leadership shift happening in the Seattle area’s arts institutions, which are still feeling the lingering effects of the pandemic.

Whittington could not be reached for comment.

Seattle's vibrant arts scene contributes greatly to the dynamism of our region. But it faces challenges, including skyrocketing costs, real estate issues and ongoing fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s been a turbulent few years for the museum. In the spring of 2021, its executive director and chief curator resigned following calls for his ouster from the local arts community, which alleged disrespectful behavior toward artists of color and the museum’s first Black woman guest curator.

It was hoped Whittington’s appointment would bring back a sense of stability and rebuild bridges with the local arts community. In a news release announcing his appointment in the spring of 2022, the museum noted his history of transforming organizations at “critical stages of their growth,” engaging community members and helping museums reach new levels of artistic and financial success. In an interview with The Seattle Times at the time, Whittington said that aside from helping to grow the museum financially, the institution’s diversity, equity and inclusion goals were “front and center.”

In an interview Friday, longtime BAM board member and former board president Julie Miller celebrated Whittington’s track record at BAM, saying he reconfigured the museum shop to allow more local artists to show (and sell) their work and added more artists to the community gallery roster, responding to community feedback. She also lauded his enthusiastic approach; commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion; and shepherding of major exhibitions like “Positive Fragmentation: From the Collections of the Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation,” which opens this weekend.

According to publicly available tax information, the museum has ended the years 2018 through 2021 with a budget deficit. More recent tax filings were not immediately available.

“What he tried to do is calm the storm and right the ship and get everything aligned so that we can move forward with financial [stability],” Miller said.

Whittington had come to Bellevue from the Oklahoma City Museum of Art, where he had served from 2013 and departed in 2019, with no reason given at the time. His departure from BAM a little more than a year and a half into the position was “relatively unexpected,” said Interim Executive Director Scher.

The board currently does not have a plan for finding a permanent replacement, Miller said. Meanwhile, Scher said, she’ll stay in an interim position for at least three months. After that, “the board and I will get together and kind of review how things have gone, where we’re going to go and whether I stick on for another short period of time, or whether we are in a place where we’re ready to start a search,” she said.

Scher — who’d already been volunteering with the museum — has already jumped into the fray, connecting with staff and assuming Whittington’s responsibilities to make the transition as smooth as possible. “It seems like a challenge that I can be up to,” she said. “And I have to say, I’m completely excited by working with the staff here and being in this museum.”

This coverage is partially underwritten by the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust.