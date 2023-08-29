REDMOND — On a recent, hot August afternoon, artist Von Coffin stepped into a large, fenced pasture on their family’s 15-acre farm. The reaction was immediate. As soon as the gate clicked shut, a small herd of animals — goats, sheep and pigs — started trotting across the summer-brown grass, likely hoping for treats.

“They are so aware and so curious,” Coffin said, reaching down to scratch the head of a very assertive and attention-loving goat named Rachel. “When we install art, they are very interested in what’s happening in their little world. We warn the artists who put their work with the animals that we can’t guarantee what will happen to it!”

An animal pasture might seem like an out-of-the-box setting for an art exhibition, but for the past four iterations of Coffin Farm’s annual Summer Show, it’s proven a popular location with the artists. Launched in 2017, the show, which opens Sept. 9, is now in its fifth year (they skipped 2019 and 2020 due to the pandemic), and the artist roster has grown from two for the debut to this year’s 19. While there is no overarching theme, Coffin urges participants to think about how their art will be affected by long-term outdoor exposure.

“The long-term concept is to accumulate work and allow it to age and decay naturally in the landscape,” Coffin says. “The inspiration comes from the ideas around farms as places where things sit around — it’s easier to let stuff fall apart someplace out of the way than haul it to the dump. I also think about how many objects I produce that sit around and how studios produce what sometimes ends up at the dump.”

Coffin grew up on the namesake farm, which their paternal grandparents purchased in the mid-1960s. Although the farm is not a commercial enterprise, the family has always raised and kept animals including, in the past, horses and cows. Creativity runs in the family. Coffin’s father, Edward Coffin, and uncle, Bill Ayers (both of whom still live on the farm — as does Von, their wife, and the couple’s young daughter) are working artists, and other members dabble in pottery, sculpture and other mediums. The younger Coffin attended the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, graduating in 2008 with a bachelor of fine arts, then received a master of fine arts from Yale University in 2016.

“I moved to New York after graduate school,” Coffin says, “and I started thinking more about what I could do to show art — my friends’ art and the art of people in the community.” Coffin recalls experiencing how difficult it can be to break into the often-closed-off world of gallery shows, and they wanted to push back against that model, providing access for anyone who wanted to present work. (The only pieces not accepted for the Summer Show are paintings on canvas, as “they don’t decay well.”)

So, in 2017, while still living in New York, Coffin arranged the first Summer Show at the farm, featuring work from Brook Hsu and Dani Levine. Hsu’s piece — a small wooden bench with the phrase “THE FAIRIES THAT LIVE IN ME LIVE IN YOU” carved into the platform edge and a tiny structure made from moss, mud and rocks on the seat — remains on the farm. The paint and wording have faded, and a mound of lush green moss covers the top.

Los Angeles-based John Buonocore, who met Coffin while living in New York, has a permanent piece on the farm from last year’s show. Titled “Gizmo 1,” the five-foot-tall plywood and carved fiberboard tower sits in the animal pasture. It has proved popular with the goats, who enjoy scratching themselves on the corners. For Buonocore, part of the location’s appeal was the natural daylight.

“I’m interested in the repeated decorative patterns the spectator sees as they move around the object,” says Buonocore, who studied architecture in college and moved into sculpture from an interest in furniture design and architectural model making. “In a gallery or an interior space, the piece has to be lit in a particular way,” he says. “And that is never as dynamic as the changing sun throughout the day.”

By the time the show ended, Buonocore had decided to leave his work on the farm. “I just couldn’t imagine putting it back in my storage garage,” he says. “The Coffins have created a nice community here; several other artists have also left their work.”

Not all artists leave their work, and for those who do, it doesn’t always survive. In 2021, Seattle artist Aurora San Miguel made a salt lick shaped like one of the Elemental Stones seen in the 1997 science fiction film “The Fifth Element.” The goats quickly devoured the piece. “They loved it,” Coffin said with a laugh, “but, unfortunately, that meant that they destroyed it almost as soon as they saw it.” For artists who can’t make it to the farm, Coffin lets them ship their work, then does FaceTime tours so they can pick a spot to install it.

As the show grows, Coffin is looking for outside funding to help support the infrastructure and give artists a small stipend. This year, they received a $1,500 grant from the local arts funding organization 4Culture, allowing them to rent portable restrooms and provide financial aid stipends for some of the artists.

For Seattle-based photo stylist Rachel Grunig, who started experimenting with natural cloth and fiber dyeing during the pandemic, the Summer Show came to her attention through social media, and she’ll be participating.

“The concept totally got me from the start,” Grunig says. “The idea of installing a [textile] sculpture outside and seeing what nature does with it was so compelling. Natural dyes will fade in the sun but at different rates. I love that aspect of uncertainty.” Grunig plans to weave a piece on a structure at the farm, then, after the six-week run, repurpose the cloth.

This year’s visiting artist, who will be at the farm for the opening, is New York-based sculptor Joseph Buckley, who has a concurrent solo exhibition at Specialist Gallery in Pioneer Square opening Sept. 7. Buckley, who studied with Coffin at Yale, is bringing his 2018 “Orcish Shelving System” sculpture, which consists of human-sized figures stacked into the shape of industrial shelving. The sculpture at the farm will have a companion piece at the Specialist Gallery show. As for “Orcish Shelving System,” he plans to leave it on Coffin Farm.

“I think there’s something intriguing about letting an artwork decay,” Buckley says. “This work wasn’t designed for outdoor display, so it’s compelling to let it live on in a forest — it might become a habitat for animals, or it might decay and fall apart.”

The Summer Show will stay up for six weeks, which, given the seasonal transition happening now, could be enough time for someone to see changes in the art from opening to close.

“I like the idea of the farm being a sculpture graveyard,” Coffin says. “I want it to be a show where established artists are inspired to experiment with materials, while at the same time, young and emerging artists might find a new opportunity.”