The Seattle Art Museum has named multidisciplinary artist Natalie Ball as the winner of the 2018 Betty Bowen Award, which comes with a no-strings-attached cash prize of $15,000 and a solo exhibition at SAM.

“Ball approaches her sculptural work through the lens of auto-ethnography, aiming to dislodge dominant narratives and expectations surrounding Native American experience and history to establish more complex racial narratives,” according to a SAM news release, which says Ball’s exhibition will be featured at SAM in spring 2019.

The award ceremony, which also honors artists receiving special recognition awards, will take place 6 p.m. Nov. 8 at SAM.