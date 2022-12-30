As the old year transforms into the new, you might be resolving to go see some art! Here are some excursion-worthy exhibitions that are open for the first First Thursday of 2023.

For anyone new to the art scene, welcome! First Thursday is a lively event (yes, it’s on the first Thursday of each month) that revolves around Pioneer Square, with lots of galleries and artist studios hosting open houses and exhibition openings or closings. The list below contains venues beyond Pioneer Square, too, especially those with special hours or happenings during First Thursday.

Last Chance

“Dawoud Bey & Carrie Mae Weems: In Dialogue” through Jan. 22, 2023, and “Anthony White: Limited Liability” through Jan. 29, 2023. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Wednesdays–Sundays; Seattle Art Museum, 1300 First Ave.; $19.99-$32.99, free for SAM members and children 14 and younger; First Thursdays free; 206-654-3100, seattleartmuseum.org

It’s (almost) your last chance to see the stunning joint exhibition of photographs by Dawoud Bey and Carrie Mae Weems at Seattle Art Museum. Bey and Weems met decades ago in a photography class at the Studio Museum in Harlem and instantly connected through their desire to create psychologically complex and visually potent images of Black people and their experiences. Weems herself will be speaking at SAM on Jan. 12; get your tickets early — they will sell out!

While at SAM, be sure to stop by another great show closing in January: the molten plastic “paintings” by Anthony White, who packs his witty, high-energy compositions with personal and pop cultural imagery.

“Door to the Atmosphere” and “Srijon Chowdhury: Same Old Song,” through Jan. 15, 2023. 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Wednesdays–Sundays; Frye Art Museum, 704 Terry Ave.; free; 206-622-9250, fryemuseum.org

Also closing soon are two metaphysically moving exhibitions at Frye Art Museum. “Door to the Atmosphere” is a group show of varied art that slips between realms and into spiritual and mystical visions. Artists include Sedrick Chisom, Harry Gould Harvey IV, Cindy Ji Hye Kim, Mimi Lauter, Jill Mulleady, Naudline Pierre, Eden Seifu and TARWUK. The solo show of work by Srijon Chowdhury digs into similar themes with visceral, surreal — and huge — paintings that are both tender and not for the faint of heart.

“Both Sides Now,” through Jan. 5, 2023. 1–6 p.m. Wednesdays–Saturdays; Hedreen Gallery, Seattle University, 901 12th Ave.; free; seattleu.edu

January’s First Thursday is your last chance to see “Both Sides Now,” in which artists Tara Tamaribuchi, Rodrigo Valenzuela and Samantha Wall explore American immigrants’ experiences and complex identities. Tamaribuchi’s gorgeously haunting, large-scale “Camouflage Net Project” spans the gallery with a scrim that evokes associations with war but is interwoven with beautiful fabric from kimonos.

First chance (exhibitions opening on First Thursday)

“Erin Elyse Burns: Obliterate the Subject,” Jan. 5–26, 2023. 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Mondays–Fridays; 6–8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5; Gallery 4Culture, 101 Prefontaine Place S.; free; 4culture.org

Erin Elyse Burns creates performances, photographs, videos and sound installations that are saturated with luminous color, velvety blackness and emotional resonance. According to the statement on 4Culture’s website, this work evinces “feelings of pandemic purgatory,” such as “[d]elayed momentum, fits and starts, bursts of energy and interstitial stasis.” (Disclosure: I work with Burns at Cornish College of the Arts.)

“Lakshmi Muirhead: As If,” Jan. 5–28, 2023. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Wednesdays–Saturdays; J. Rinehart Gallery, 319 Third Ave. S.; free; 206-467-4508, jrinehartgallery.com

Muirhead’s mixed media works seem minimalistic, but the monochromatic surfaces are built up through texture, labor and thought. In an artist statement, Muirhead writes, “I’m usually wrestling with ambivalence; ideas on maternity, race, family, internal tethers, language, constructs, freedom, exclusion … they are all continually informing my work. The process of mark-making is an act of inquiry for me.”