Editor’s Note: Lyla Dalnekoff, an 11-year-old Seattle resident, has been documenting her experiences during the coronavirus pandemic with comics at drawingthroughit.com. She drew a special comic for our Seattle Times readers, about “the new normal” and asks: What are you most excited to do once coronavirus pandemic restrictions are lifted? Let us know what your answer to that question is by emailing jtu@seattletimes.com, along with your name, age and city of residence. We may publish some of your replies.

“The New Normal” by Lyla Dalnekoff. (Lyla Dalnekoff)
“The New Normal” by Lyla Dalnekoff. (Lyla Dalnekoff)

