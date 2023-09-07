Talk about being spoiled for choice: From textiles to glass, layered video art to immersive rooms, heavyweights like Jacob Lawrence and Katsushika Hokusai to emerging local artists and everyone in between, this fall’s art shows offer something for everyone.

“Femme Noire”

Inspired by Léopold Sédar Senghor’s poem of the same name, this stellar indoor-outdoor exhibit celebrates the beauty and power of Black women. Featuring work by established international, national and local women artists from Africa and the African diaspora, the show takes visitors on a self-guided walking tour to paintings, photography and sculptures situated in businesses and arts organizations, as well as on lamp poles, throughout the Central District. Celebrate the exhibit’s closure with Wa Na Wari’s visual and performing arts festival “Walk the Block.”

“Femme Noire”: Through Sept. 30; various locations in the Central District, Seattle; femmenoireseattle.com. “Walk The Block”: 1-7 p.m. Sept. 30; various locations; wanawari.org/events/walk-the-block

“Jacob Lawrence: Prints and Works on Paper”

Whether on panel or paper, the ambers, cobalts and scarlets of the famed Lawrence (1917-2000) always shimmer sharply. This exhibit of prints and works on paper by the celebrated and longtime Seattle-based artist (and UW professor) features various pieces from his famed “Builders” series, which celebrates workers.

Sept. 7-30; Greg Kucera Gallery, 212 Third Ave. S., Seattle; free; 206-624-0770; gregkucera.com

“Satpreet Kahlon: the inscrutable shape of longing”

In a way, webs are made up of gaps. With this multisensory web consisting of salvaged materials like cardboard, photographs, textiles, jewelry, beads, as well as video, the Punjabi-born Seattle artist (winner of the 2021 BAM Biennial: Architecture & Urban Design Award of Excellence) weaves together a place for visitors to reflect on personal and collective loss — and maybe even find new threads of connection.

Sept. 23-Dec. 31; Bellevue Arts Museum, 510 Bellevue Way N.E., Bellevue; $8-$15; 425-519-0770, bellevuearts.org

“Raúl de Nieves: a window to the see, a spirit star chiming in the wind of wonder …”

This acclaimed New York-based artist is building a temple of sorts in the Henry’s cathedral-sized exhibition hall. He’ll cover the skylights with his signature translucent “stained glass panels” (actually made from colored acetate and tape) inspired by Mexican craft traditions, drag, punk, Tarot and more, designed to “spread joy and hopefulness.” In combination with the changing light and painted walls, the result will be a colorful kaleidoscope visitors can immerse themselves in.

Sept. 30-Aug. 25, 2024; Henry Art Gallery, 15th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 41st Street, Seattle; pay what you can ($0-$20 suggested donation); 206-543-2280, henryart.org

“Rafael Soldi: Soft Boy”

Flicking each other’s arms until it hurts. Play-fighting in a giant pile of bodies. The uniformed teens in “Soft Boy,” an immersive video installation by Seattle artist Soldi (drawn from his memories of his days at an all-boys Catholic school in Peru) seem to crave closeness more than cruelty. In this fresh and ambitious exhibit, which also features major print and installation artworks, Soldi explores the space in between this dissonance as well as the subversion of gender expectations within language and childhood games.

Oct. 7-Jan. 7, 2024; Frye Art Museum, 704 Terry Ave., Seattle; free; 206-622-9250, fryemuseum.org

“Soft Power”

Textile art, long marginalized within the art world (along with the people who made it), is going through a revival. The latest case in point is this showing of “soft” artworks that are by no means squishy — they push back, stand tall, resist sharply. Featuring work by celebrated creators like Marie Watt, who often uses reclaimed wool blankets, and Marita Dingus, who is showcasing a massive, 70-foot-long wire and fabric sculpture, this exhibit will certainly be worth a trip to the City of Destiny.

Oct. 14-Sept. 1, 2024; Tacoma Art Museum, 1701 Pacific Ave., Tacoma; free-$18; 253-272-4258; tacomaartmuseum.org

“A Two-Way Mirror”

This star-studded exhibit (think: Hank Willis Thomas, Kara Walker, Seattle’s own Barbara Earl Thomas) showcases work by contemporary Black artists who create some of the most exciting contemporary glasswork today and use it to reflect on social, cultural, gender and racial identity.

Oct. 21-Jan. 21, 2024; Museum of Glass, 1801 Dock St., Tacoma; free-$20; 253-284-4750; museumofglass.org

“Hokusai: Inspiration and Influence”

You know the print: swoops of Prussian blue water topped with white foam curling like fingers above the abyss, Mount Fuji in the back. “The Great Wave off Kanagawa,” by the Japanese artist Katsushika Hokusai (1760-1849) is likely one of art history’s most reproduced images, and Hokusai one of the world’s most influential artists. In this exhibit, organized by the Museum of Fine Arts Boston, Hokusai appreciators (aka: about anyone) can learn more about the master and his enduring influence.

Oct. 19-Jan. 21, 2024; Seattle Art Museum, 1300 First Ave., Seattle; free-$32.99; 206-654-3100, seattleartmuseum.com

“Calder: In Motion, The Shirley Family Collection”

Alexander Calder (1898-1976) sculpted with motion. His elegant and often primary-colored artworks that moved thanks to motors and the wind made him one of modernism’s biggest crowd-pleasers. Following the high-profile donation of 48 Calder pieces to the Seattle Art Museum by former Microsoft executive Jon Shirley and his wife, Kim Richter Shirley, these tender, playful artworks are now on view together for the first time.

Nov. 8-Aug. 4, 2024; Seattle Art Museum, 1300 First Ave., Seattle; free-$32.99; 206-654-3100, seattleartmuseum.com