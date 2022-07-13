With 85 galleries scheduled to present artworks at this year’s Seattle Art Fair, running July 21-24, there’s plenty to enjoy from both local and national artists alike. The fair’s return from a two-year hiatus will feature works ranging from artwork blending European glass blowing and Native art to mirror-polished stainless steel. As you set to strolling through the aisles of the art fair, here are seven works to keep an eye out for.

Peter Gronquist’s “communion” presented by Winston Wächter Fine Art

Drawing on inspiration from a backdrop of the rural Pacific Northwest, Gronquist’s work features a large pool of water. The pool is created using rocks, steel, water, driftwood and silicone, resulting in a feeling of impermanence.

Preston Singletary’s “KILLER WHALE TOTEM” presented by Traver Gallery

Singletary’s work highlights the relationship between European glassblowing traditions and Northwest Native art. This full-sized cast lead crystal totem pole features important family crest symbols, including an eagle, a killer whale and a wolf design. One of Singletary’s mentors, David Svenson, is represented by a thunderbird emerging from the mouth of the whale.

Ariana Heinzman’s “Walker in Blue Leaf and Yellow Petal Burst” presented by J. Rinehart Gallery

Without using sketches or references, Heinzman’s work emerges organically as she works raw clay by hand, allowing each coil layer of clay to determine the path of the next. Heinzman then contrasts the bare clay form with bold finishing adornments, meant to show the inseparable nature of humans and the earth.

Satoru Ozaki’s “the waltz” presented by A Lighthouse called Kanata

This 2020 stainless steel work draws inspiration from the Chinese character for person, two strokes that seem to hold each other up, preventing one another from crumbling. Ozaki’s mirror-like work asks us to remember that we need each other to get through difficult times.

Barbara Macfarlane’s “Manhattan Gold, Indigo, Cobalt, Terracotta” presented by Rebecca Hossack Art Gallery

This 2022 ink and oil painting on Khadi paper continues Macfarlane’s investigation of maps. In 2012, Macfarlane started investigating antique maps from the 18th and 19th centuries, leading to a Red London series and additional series of Paris and New York. Macfarlane’s work as a painter captures contrasting elements of wide-open spaces to capture the drama of how they meet and merge.

Advertising

Wanxin Zhang’s “Witness” presented by Catharine Clark Gallery

Zhang’s sculptures combine influences from his upbringing in China during Mao Zedong’s Cultural Revolution and California funk art from his time in the Bay Area. With this work, viewers are invited to reflect on what it means to be witness to social change.

Kim Tschang-Yeul’s “Water Drops” presented by Galerie Pici

For decades, Kim Tschang-Yeul painted water drops that sit somewhere between abstraction and hyperrealism. Some works have numerous, meticulously rendered beads of water seemingly splashed against a plain background, while other works focus on a single drop of water appearing to drip down the canvas.