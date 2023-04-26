Staff Picks

Editor’s Note: In this ongoing feature, our arts-and-entertainment staff take turns recommending things to do in the coming weeks.

When you hear the word “art,” does your mind immediately go to paintings — oil paint on panel or watercolors on canvas? These new Seattle art exhibits show that great art doesn’t have to be bound by the frame, or the wall.

“FLÓÐ”

On a recent Sunday, I found myself enveloped in darkness. Then, flashes of light rolled in like thunderous waves. Atmospheric music at first roaring, then soft like moss blanketed me. Where was I? Under the sea? In a post-apocalyptic future? In reality, I sat in a large carpeted exhibition room at the National Nordic Museum, where the Icelandic artist Jónsi (also known as Jón Þór Birgisson or the lead singer of post-rock band Sigur Rós) has created an immersive installation inspired by the ocean and the effects of climate change. Cloaked in a constant fog, visitors walking through the dim space look almost alien, as if they’re eons away, traversing a world we do not know yet — but which is certainly coming.

Through July 30; National Nordic Museum, 2655 N.W. Market St., Seattle; $10-$20; 206-789-5707; nordicmuseum.org

“Triggered, Truth & Transformation”

“You are so articulate.” “Can I touch your hair?” These are some of the many microaggressions that the New Jersey-based textile artist Theda Sandiford experiences regularly. In “Free Your Mind,” an interactive installation, Sandiford invites visitors to write down the microaggressions they’ve experienced on fabric and weave these shreds of pain into a growing collective net. Through her installations, often made with donated and recycled materials like fishing nets, power cords and torn sheets, Sandiford tries to dispose of racial trauma, so that “I can transform the conversation into something else — so that it no longer has a hold over me,” she said.

Through July 9; Wa Na Wari, 911 24th Ave., Seattle; free; 206-485-7563; wanawari.org

“Tell your cat I said PSPSPS”

When I messaged the Bremerton-based artist Joey Veltkamp to ask about his upcoming solo show at Greg Kucera Gallery, he announced he was building a “catio” for the five felines now living in his house. “Good lord, can you believe it?? FIVE cats??” said Veltkamp, who makes colorful quilts — or “soft paintings” — that celebrate life. Cats have now taken over Veltkamp’s art, too. “Like quilts, I think the idea of ‘pets’ is about adding some needed comfort to our lives,” he said. (While you’re there, don’t miss the paintings on discarded produce boxes by California-based artist Narsiso Martinez, who draws from his experiences as a farmworker.)

May 18-July 1; Greg Kucera Gallery, 212 Third Ave. S., Seattle; free; 206-624-0770; gregkucera.com

“To Render What We Owe”

Shock-absorbing cardboard, tote bags, curtains, fake grass, blackout shades and hardback book covers: For Seattle artist Lucy Copper, these everyday materials are compelling canvases for narrative paintings about attempts at (and the breakdown of) communication. The unusual materials complicate the way viewers will interpret Copper’s oil tableaus of animals caught on trail cameras, a blue patch of sky or a river cleanup in progress, creating visual brainteasers of sorts.

May 4-25; Gallery 4Culture, 101 Prefontaine Place S., Seattle; free; 206-263-1589; 4culture.org

“Still Life”

If you love candy, a warning: The alluring sculptures — tall towers of Jelly Bean-hued blobs made from what looks like gummy candy — of Seattle artist Philippe Hyojung Kim are not made for consumption. That said, made from liquid urethane plastic and rubber poured into dessert molds (among other things), they are about consumption. “The life spans of plastic products are often extremely short, and once purpose served, they turn into a kind of ‘living walking dead’ among us,” Kim writes in his artist statement. In this show, Kim’s candyland-zombie still lifes are paired with the muted photos of fruits and naked bodies by Vancouver, B.C.-based artist Birthe Piontek. Together, Kim and Piontek show that the nature morte is far from dead.

Through June 22; Hedreen Gallery, 901 12th Ave., Seattle; free; 206-296-2244; seattleu.edu

“Things That Talk”

Magenta globs of glass held up by wooden legs; electric-blue ceramic vessels shaped like the thighs of the Venus of Willendorf; folds of white glass creased like skin: The sculptures by Seattle artist Anna Mlasowsky are somewhat humanoid but entirely alien. In a new series, she ponders, visualizes and plays with the experience of being a woman while, as she puts it, “rejecting traditional expectations of womanhood.”

May 6-27; Mini Mart City Park, 6525 Ellis Ave. S., Seattle; free; minimartcitypark.com

“This Must Be The Vase”

From largely functional objects to stylized décor elements, vases have come a long way since the Bronze Age. Now, local curator Jeremy Buben is elevating the vessels to art. Buben has curated a show of ceramic vases by Bellingham-based artist Ryan W. Kelly — which often feature humorous sprigs of sharks, hot dogs and mythical beasts — and Seattle ceramists Nhi Vo, Craig van den Bosch and Sarah Stokes. Also on view: vase- and flower-inspired artworks from Troy Gua (who makes photo-based mixed-media collages) and Sam Guccione (who paints on vase-shaped wooden boards). As items sell, new vases and art pieces will be added to the rotation.

Through June 10; AMcE Creative Arts, 612 19th Ave. E., Seattle; free; 206-518-1046; amcecreativearts.com