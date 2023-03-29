Staff Picks

Editor’s Note: In this ongoing feature, our arts-and-entertainment staff will take turns recommending things to do in the coming weeks.

Spring is here! The cherry blossoms and tulips are blooming, and so is a variety of vibrant art shows.

“Flying Woman: The Paintings of Katherine Bradford”

The paintings of Katherine Bradford are luminous with color: Swimmers float in sapphire and cobalt seas. Superman-like figures clad in scarlet capes jet through the midnight-blue sky. Mauve-fleshed figures shimmer on burgundy backgrounds. In an excellent show at Frye Art Museum, the New York-based painter gets a chance to glow, too. Bradford, who has been painting for decades and is now in her 80s, is finally getting her art world due. But as her daring and moving (and humorous!) paintings prove, she’s consistently charted her own path — whether through milky way skies, deep waters or the art world.

Through May 14; Frye Art Museum, 704 Terry Ave., Seattle; free; 206-622-9250; fryemuseum.org

“Meditative Desire”

For years, Soo Hong’s paintings resembled explosions. Fields of yellow, purple brush strokes and black dots flitted across the canvas, melodic and free. But the pandemic has nudged Hong into a more meditative state and, eventually, mode of painting. While Hong’s new paintings still have a polychromous and musical quality, she contains her painterly eruptions within the confines of the mandala, an ancient diagram used as a meditative aid in many cultural and spiritual traditions. Hong says this new grid-like restriction has been invigorating, nudging her to find new ways of expressing herself. “Because of the limitation, I slowly found the freedom,” she said.

April 6-29; Linda Hodges Gallery, 316 First Ave. S., Seattle; free; 206-624-3034, lindahodgesgallery.com. First Thursday artist reception: 6-8 p.m. April 6

“Ikat: A World of Compelling Cloth”

Practiced for centuries in cultures and countries around the world, ikat (pronounced e-cot) is the art of creating intricate patterns on textiles through a complex process of binding yarn before dying it. A new exhibit at Seattle Art Museum splendidly shows that the technique is an art form, one that requires a mathematical and creative mind, plus a profound understanding of colors and dyes. There’s the deep indigo in the Japanese futonji (futon covers), the magenta accents on ceremonial robes from the Yoruba people, the wide range of reds and oranges present in Indian patola cloth and many more colors, textures and patterns to get lost in.

Through May 29; Seattle Art Museum, 1300 First Ave., Seattle; $19.99-$32.99, Free First Thursday: April 6; 206-654-3100, seattleartmuseum.com

“Sarah Cain: Day after day on this beautiful stage”

For the past few weeks, the L.A.-based artist Sarah Cain has been painting on the walls at Henry Art Gallery. Cain was invited into the museum to create a gigantic, brightly hued painting covering the floor and the walls (plus: couches) of the museum’s East Gallery. Cain’s immersive installation — named after a line from the 1998 Silver Jews song “We Are Real” — will also include a stained-glass sculpture hanging in the window. The kaleidoscopic result will bear the artist’s trademark mix of fun and exuberance (plus a dose of feminism and spirituality) that makes her one of the most in-demand artists of the moment.

April 1-Aug. 27; Henry Art Gallery, 15th Ave. N.E. and N.E. 41st St., Seattle; pay what you can ($0-$20 suggested donation); 206-543-2280, henryart.org

“Delectable”

Walking into Pioneer Square gallery METHOD currently feels like entering a love hotel designed by aliens obsessed with Barbie. The room bathes in pinks, reds and purples, and everything looks soft: the velvety carpet; the fuzzy red pillows creeping up the walls; the patch of pillowlike tentacles; the glass sculptures growing eyes and lips. This strange, carnal wonderland comes courtesy of local artists Minhi England and Bri Chesler, who write in their artist statement that the title of this immersive installation, “Delectable,” “describes a compulsion to modify the world around us to be pleasing to the senses, almost to a sickening degree.”

Through April 15; METHOD Gallery, 106 Third Ave. S., Seattle; free; 206-696-6044, methodgallery.com

“Strange Weather”

Kehinde Wiley, Lorna Simpson, Julie Mehretu, Wendy Red Star, Kiki Smith: the artist list of a new exhibit at Bellevue Arts Museum reads like a who’s who of contemporary art. And that’s just a handful of the artists included in this sampling of the collection of Oregon art collector and real estate developer Jordan D. Schnitzer and his family foundation. The title of this traveling exhibit, “Strange Weather” (curated by Rachel Nelson and professor Jennifer González of UC Santa Cruz), reflects how the selected works engage with climate change. Highlights include Joe Feddersen’s (Colville Confederated Tribes) muted and foreboding spray-painted monoprints, semiabstract works by the lesser-known painter Terry Winters and the colorful and confronting posters by Hock E Aye Vi Edgar Heap of Birds (Cheyenne/Arapaho).

Through Aug. 20; Bellevue Arts Museum, 510 Bellevue Way N.E., Bellevue; $8-$15; 425-519-0770, bellevuearts.org