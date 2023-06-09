More than three years after the pandemic first shuttered Seattle’s art spaces, have we turned a corner? From a ceramics studio in a former fortune cookie factory to an Asian antiques pop-up and digs for DIY art downtown, several exciting openings bring fresh blood to Seattle’s art scene. Here are 12 new art spaces to make and experience art, in alphabetical order.

Black Arts Love (Capitol Hill)

Black Arts Love founder Malika Bennett is on a mission to promote the work of Black artists, “to help,” as she puts it, “more of our unique stories and life experiences as Black people be seen, heard, celebrated and appreciated.” Bennett opened the art gallery, event space and retail store offering goods by Black creators on Capitol Hill this spring. Currently, BAL showcases and sells work by dozens of local and national artists and has organized pop-up markets with work by creators of color and paint parties. Writing workshops and partnerships with local schools are in the works. “When people come to Seattle and visit, I want them to be able to come to our gallery and marketplace and see a nice representation of Black culture in Seattle and beyond,” Bennett said.

12-9 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday; 417 E. Pike St., Seattle; 206-251-8626, blackartslove.com

ENSO (Belltown)

In downtown Seattle, kitty-corner from the historic Virginia Inn, sits a treasure trove of Asian antiques, art and collectibles. On a recent visit to the pop-up gallery, a six-panel gold screen from Japan’s Momoyama Period (1573-1615) unfolded across the space. In vitrines and on tables, you could find anything from bamboo coasters to small contemporary artworks made from lacquered stones to vintage European coat hangers to kimonos. The gallery, which plans to stay open until at least the end of July, is a collaboration of Seattle architect George Suyama; former Seattle-based antique dealers John Fairman and Galen Lowe; local collector Burton Holt; Aubrey MacKenzie, recent University of Washington graduate with a passion for Japanese folk art; and the Seattle Restored program, which activates vacant storefronts. (A new show, “Baskets and Bamboo,” opens June 16.)

Noon-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday; 2000 First Ave., Seattle; ‭206-245-6060‬, enso-seattle.com

Fathom Gallery (Pike Place Market)

“How to bring murals from the streets to the gallery?” the architects at the local firm Fathom Architecture wondered. They also wondered how they could support Seattle’s arts scene. So the team opened a gallery space in Pike Place Market where local and regional artists showcase their work on 2-foot-wide, 6-foot-tall panels. Currently showing are five artists who work across different styles: Raili Jänese, Jason Galindo, Ray Monde, Kelly Hart and Troy Gua. An additional guest artist each month adds something new to the mix. Showing in June is Seattle-based abstract painter Maggie Jiang.

Advertising

Open by appointment 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, as well as during Belltown Art Walk the second Friday of every month, and Downtown Art Walk the fourth Friday of every month; 1917 First Ave., Suite 201, Seattle; fathom-architecture.com/gallery

The Fishbowl (Uptown)

At this former office building-turned-art-and-event space, repurposed conference rooms — projector screens still on the walls — have been transformed into artists’ studios featuring easels and paintbrushes. In the sunlit, sleek lobby of yore, delicate fabric and wire sculptures dangle from the ceiling and paintings by local artists dot the walls. Founder Rya Wu said she started The Fishbowl, with help from the Seattle Restored program, to provide a space for queer, trans, Black, Indigenous and people of color artists to create and show work through private, for-rent art studios, coworking art sessions, figure drawing sessions, monthly makers markets and rotating art shows. (“Unwritten,” a group show featuring local artists, opens June 8.) “[It’s] a space where people can just be and see themselves reflected,” Wu said.

Open hours vary, always open Sunday 1-4 p.m. for drop-in art session; 323 Second Ave. W., Seattle; thefishbowlseattle.com

Jacob Lawrence Gallery (University District)

Until last year, to find Jacob Lawrence Gallery on the University of Washington campus, you had to know it was tucked away in the university’s Art Building. Now, with the gallery space freshly renovated and relocated within the Art Building to be closer to the quad — the university’s central pedestrian artery — Jacob Lawrence Gallery enters a new, more visible era. JLG 2.0 will remain a space for UW students and faculty to showcase their work and for the broader arts community to engage with and see curated art shows by students and nonstudents (on view through June 14: the UW Design Show featuring work by undergraduate seniors). New: The gallery’s updated security and climate control systems mean it can now borrow artwork from other galleries and museums.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon-5 p.m. Saturday; Art Building, University of Washington, 132 E. Stevens Way N.E., Seattle; jacoblawrencegallery.com

LOVECITYLOVE (First Hill)

A former dry cleaner. An artificial limb manufacturer. LOVECITYLOVE, the DIY art organization that settles in vacant buildings slated for demolition, tends to pick establishments with interesting histories. Now, LCL has taken up shop in a former dental office on First Hill. Over the past few months, founder Lucien Pellegrin and his collaborators have been tearing down the walls of dental booths, ripping up the carpet and disassembling false ceilings to create an open and airy floor plan. As Pellegrin explained his vision for a wellness-centric space with juices and kombucha, a taxidermied wolf, a table made from a repurposed traffic sign, a piano and decommissioned pay phones sat across the space’s raw concrete floors. Starting June 23, Spanish graffiti artist Laia will be exhibiting in the space. Every Sunday this summer, LCL will open its doors for its famed open mics, which are open to singers, rappers, storytellers and anyone who “wants to come and get on the mic and get something out of their system” and accompanied by a live band featuring jazz musician D’Vonne Lewis.

Advertising

Open hours vary, open mic and live band every Sunday 4-8 p.m.; 1422 Seneca St., Seattle; 206-335-4283, lovecitylove.love

Nii Modo (Downtown)

Technically, Nii Modo is not a new art space. Given that the roving, DIY exhibit and concert venue was founded in 2015 by local artist C.M. Ruiz in the Seven Seas building (aka the Lusty Lady building), it almost qualifies as old-school in Seattle arts space years. But after a stop in Wallingford, Nii Modo entered its third act downtown, where it opened on Third Avenue. Ruiz bills the newest iteration of Nii Modo as a space for art exhibits and installations, music performances, community gatherings and more. This summer, look out for various concerts, a retrospective of the psychedelic paintings and drawings of Vashon Island-based artist Paul Gasoi (through June 25), and a showing of new expressionist paintings by New York artist Marc Andre (through July 13).

Open hours vary; 1404 Third Ave., Seattle; niimodo.com

No Bad Days Gallery (Capitol Hill)

“I just seek joy,” said the Seattle-based artist-curator Debi Boyette on a recent sunny day in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, her statement underscored by her cheerful Kelly-green dress and heart-shaped tattoos dotting her arms. When local entrepreneur Zach Huntting (of Capitol Hill’s Gold Bar) approached Boyette to become the director-curator of his new gallery and event space, she was immediately sold. At NBD, everything is cheerful, from the art and design for sale to the vintage and locally made clothing and rotating art installations in the windows. Currently on view: a giant, pink cotton candy cloud by local artist Maayan Haim. “We really want to inspire and encourage people,” Boyette said. “We don’t want it to be intimidating or stuffy.”

Noon-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, by appointment Monday-Wednesday; 701 E. Pike St., Seattle; instagram.com/nbd_gallery

Reclaim Clay Collective (Chinatown International District)

One of Seattle’s most ambitious and sizable new art spaces hides behind a nondescript gray door in the Chinatown International District. During a recent visit to this new pottery studio and interdisciplinary art space, a sampling of differently hued ceramic fortune cookies rested in the kiln, an homage to the Tsue Chong company that made fortune cookies here for about a century (plus a clever way to showcase the variety of available glazes). Besides pottery, Reclaim Clay Collective also offers risograph, writing and other nonceramic classes (everything at sliding-scale prices), a space for community meetups, and a future shop and gallery featuring local makers. “We’re trying to get more people in the community invested in the arts,” said co-founder Luanne Wilson. Counterpart Siera Matsuo finished the sentence: “ … by making it more accessible to all.”

10 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; 800 S. Weller St., Suite 201, Seattle; reclaimclay.com

Advertising

Slide Gallery (Belltown)

Amy Tipton closed her Belltown boutique Sassafras, known for its small-batch clothing made by local designers, earlier this year. But that wasn’t the end of Tipton’s decadelong story of offering local makers a space to make, sell and show off their wares. Tipton reopened the retail space as an art gallery/studio space for up-and-coming artists of all mediums. Being next door to the newish Slip Gallery (also under Tipton’s stewardship), Slide seemed like an apropos name. “I’m using both galleries to showcase up-and-coming artists and maybe people who haven’t been shown in a gallery before,” said Tipton, founder of Belltown Art Walk. “Just because you don’t have a long résumé doesn’t mean that your art is not good.”

Open hours vary, always open second Fridays for Belltown Art Walk, 6-9 p.m.; 2307 First Ave., Seattle; slidebelltown.com

Soda Arts (Pioneer Square)

Later this year, a sleek and airy retail space in the heart of Occidental Square featuring wide windows, wooden floors and historic brick walls will become a showroom for a high-end Italian kitchen brand. But before local artist Iris Guy and her husband — who owns another kitchen showroom in the neighborhood — make the transition this fall, Guy is using the space as a showroom for art. The pop-up gallery, Soda Arts, showcases artwork by local and international women artists who work in various mediums, including ceramics, painting, embroidery on paper and more. She hopes her gallery can help the recovery of the neighborhood and support artists in the wake of the pandemic. “Pioneer Square is the most beautiful square in Seattle,” Guy said.

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Sunday, open by appointment during the week, 5:30-8:30 p.m. First Thursdays; 303 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle; instagram.com/soda_arts_seattle

Solas Gallery (Pioneer Square)

In its essence, photography is the art of recording light. Seattle photographers Cian Hayes and Al Varady named their new photography gallery after the Irish word for “light,” Solas (pronounced sul-uss). Hayes and Varady say they want Solas, which opened in May, to be a source of light and warmth in the local arts scene. They aim to operate it as a traditional white-box gallery by representing and showing local and national photographers. On view starting June 24 is a solo show by the Seattle-based photographer Craig Mammano. “Artists need dedicated spaces,” Hayes said, to showcase their art and, as he put it aptly in photography terms: “expose them to what’s out there and shoot for the best.”

1-5 p.m. Saturday or by appointment; 300 S. Washington St., Unit Z; solas.gallery