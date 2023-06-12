Gaylen Hansen’s warm, wry humor — which has thrummed through his paintings for decades — comes across over the phone. The artist, who will turn 102 this September, spoke to me about growing up “in the horse era,” how dreams inspire his art and the impact on his paintings since moving from Eastern to Western Washington in 2014.

The current exhibition of his work at Seattle’s Linda Hodges Gallery features paintings from 2022 and 2023, which Hodges and gallery director Dale Cotton selected from stacks of paintings in Hansen’s studio, along with a sampling of older work. Hansen has been represented by the gallery for 38 years and his show is the gallery’s last before it closes due to Hodges’ retirement.

Hansen’s work has always been “fresh, original and sophisticated,” says Hodges, who adds that the blend of skill and originality that first inspired her to represent him is still present in his work. “I’ve never seen anything like it!”

Hansen paints in his Whidbey Island studio every morning, working with vibrant hues of acrylic paint on unstretched canvas of varying sizes. “Fallen Tree,” a nuanced, moody work in the current exhibition, is over 6 feet long. Hansen is obviously still dedicated to his work. When reflecting on the length and persistence of his career, he chuckles and says, “Basically, it’s a marvelous thing.”

He and his wife, the painter Heidi Oberheide, hike a couple of miles every day, immersing themselves in the old-growth forest of Whidbey Island, a key factor in their choice to move there. Before that, the couple lived among the rolling hills of the Palouse in Eastern Washington, where Hansen worked for 25 years as a highly respected art professor at Washington State University in Pullman.

Artist Monte Shelton, who pursued a master of fine arts degree at WSU in the 1970s in order to study with Hansen, recalls, “We would listen very intently to his stories of ducks in the pond at his home in Pullman, all the time wondering what that had to do with painting, until he would impart some gem of information, an insight about art and the act of painting.”

During his time in Eastern Washington, Hansen became nationally known for his expressive paintings of wide-open landscapes and mounded hills inhabited by recurring characters: horses, dogs, birds, fish, working gloves and Hansen’s alter egos, the Fisherman and the Kernal. The Kernal is a cowboy, often astride a horse, who, when created through Hansen’s typical cartoonish style, elicits vulnerability and humor as he races across the land or confronts an oversized bird.

His work has been labeled Neo-Expressionist, a term that emerged in the 1970s and ‘80s as artists rejected total abstraction and minimalism; the 1980s saw a big spike of interest in Hansen’s work internationally and in New York. But the long line of his career cuts across simple categories and trends. For decades, Hansen has been cited as one of Washington’s most important painters.

It’s tempting to want to know exactly what each figure and grouping means, but Hansen has resisted overly specific or personal interpretations. He adds that his works are often inspired by his “lively dreams,” which defy logical explanation, or by everyday occurrences that can kick off a whole series. He once saw a dog tussling with a plant, then began painting dogs attacking tulips and automobiles and grasshoppers attacking automobiles.

But Hansen also acknowledges that the presence of animals in his work stems from his upbringing on a farm in Garland, Utah. He spoke of “growing up close to the earth,” observing and appreciating the lively, occasionally fearsome, force of the creatures around him. To this day, Hansen’s scenes contain wonder and freedom, imbued with hints of danger and wildness.

Hansen’s childhood also formed a keen appreciation for “the humor of the hardworking man” whose jokes made difficult days more manageable. His precious downtime included studying illustrations in magazines during a time when photographs weren’t pervasively used. He says that this “heyday of illustration was a big influence,” and he began drawing images he saw in The Saturday Evening Post. Indeed, he continues to render his personal iconography in a stylized, cartoonish way.

In 1939, he moved to Los Angeles to attend the Otis Art Institute. And then, after a stint back in Utah as a sign painter, he moved to New York City, where he absorbed an array of Modernist influences from the playful, surreal abstraction of Paul Klee to the expressive landscapes of Marsden Hartley.

Hansen’s working methods became — and continue to be — intuitive and improvisational. He usually starts with a drawing of a figure, whatever comes to mind. Then, he says, “one drawing suggests another and another, until I’m able to put funny imagery together.”

There’s a touch of the surreal about his work: Disparate characters and illogical sizes are grouped together, as when a hugely scaled grasshopper faces a smiling dog. Then again, there is a pictorial rationale to his compositions. Hansen was once asked why he made his grasshoppers so big. His sly reply? “Having a tiny grasshopper in a big painting would look ridiculous.”

After all, he says, “A painting is a convincing lie.”

While Hansen’s age and macular degeneration play a role in his working methods, it’s inaccurate to simply conclude that his style now is less controlled. For a long time, Hansen’s paint handling has ranged from tight dashes to looser gestures. He says that while his work has been analyzed countless times, what’s often missed is that “the way the subject is painted is all important.”

You can readily see Hansen’s approach in the works on display at Linda Hodges Gallery. In “Head of a Dog” (2022), spare and dynamic brush strokes skillfully evoke the form of the dog’s head. Each long stroke is important and vivid against the pale, thinly painted background. Contrast that with “Beach Dog” (2023), in which the same subject is built up with scumbled, brushy layers, creating a densely textured surface.

And then there’s “Forest Walker” of 2023. A jaw-dropper of a painting, packed with sinuous shapes, splotches of color and black spidery lines that might leave Hansen fans feeling a bit lost as to how this highly abstract painting fits in with his more recognizably figurative work. But a slight figure finally reveals itself in the center of the painting. Is this “Forest Walker” Hansen himself?

While he didn’t directly answer that question, Hansen did share that moving to the Pacific Northwest in 2014 and taking daily walks in the forest offered new painterly problems to solve. Laughing, he says, “Part of the challenge is that the woods have got a lot of green.” But clearly there’s more to it than that.

The flickering interplay of light and shadow and the repeated and layered verticality of the trees offered Hansen new, complex settings for the old motifs. In “Rider on White Horse” (2023), the Kernal dashes into a forest with a dog by his side. Hansen considers some of these “woods paintings” to be among his best works.

The strategic paint handling, along with his favored motifs — the wild-but-sweet dogs, the constantly searching Kernal, the grinning grasshopper — reveal an artist who is drawn to the promise and problem of rendering complex recollections and emotions in simple ways. Hansen’s paintings invite us to marvel at the natural world as he sees it and to revel in the worlds he creates on canvas.