One of the best things about video games is the way they transport you to places you wouldn’t visit in real life. Box Mike Tyson, fight futuristic wars, swim shark-infested oceans — all things most people hope never to do except in games.

Even the wacky worlds in Nintendo’s Mario games aren’t exactly hospitable, but they’re downright homey compared to most horror games with their haunted forests and zombie infestations. Like hot sauce, horror games range from mild to merciless because not everyone who likes the flavor wants the high heat.

The following are a few Halloween game suggestions for players of all tastes.

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Rating: Extra mild (suitable for players of all ages)

Platform: Nintendo Switch

If there’s a company that knows how to make things frightening and friendly, it’s Nintendo. With this in mind, it should come as no surprise that Nintendo’s 3-year-old Luigi’s Mansion 3 remains the best choice for family-friendly ghost hunting.

In his third adventure, Mario’s taller but less confident brother, Luigi, finds himself trapped in a heavily haunted hotel. Relying on his ghost-sucking vacuum cleaner and his spirit dog, Polterpup, Luigi must search the hotel for elevator buttons that will let him access higher floors, battle bigger ghosts and, hopefully, rescue captured friends.

The scare level in Luigi’s Mansion 3 may be family-friendly, but don’t dismiss this game as “kids stuff.” Filled with complex puzzles, challenging battles and a 17-story haunted hotel, this is no casual game.

Advertising

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Rating: More like salsa than hot sauce (suitable for players 13 and older)

Platform: PlayStation 5, Windows PC (Xbox version due in 2023)

When Akito wakes up from a crash, he finds himself possessed by a short-tempered spirit in a demon-infested version of Tokyo. Good news! KK, the spirit, behaves like a disembodied version of Vin Diesel from the “Fast & Furious” movies. He’s tough, prickly and out to save the world.

In Ghostwire: Tokyo, Akito provides the legs and arms while KK supplies the supernatural powers and the ongoing narration necessary for stopping the living world from merging with the dead. Stopping the bad guys means fighting an endless horde of demons and saving Akito’s sister.

Ghostwire: Tokyo isn’t so much a horror game as a horror-themed adventure. Instead of running from indestructible creatures, players battle them head-on employing wizardly hand motions and an archer’s bow.

The Mortuary Assistant

Rating: The most mouth-burningest horror game of the year. (This game has not been rated by the Entertainment Software Rating Board. Theoretically suitable for players 18 and older.)

Platform: PC and Apple computers via Steam

As games go, The Mortuary Assistant is a paradox. It is at the same time exciting and dreary, mundane and magnificent, a game that is both deeply repetitive and engrossing (with an emphasis on “gross”). Film critic Roger Ebert famously said that “video games are not art.” The Mortuary Assistant might have changed his mind. It is dark art to be sure, but also a masterpiece for dark art connoisseurs.

Seen from the first-person perspective, The Mortuary Assistant offers a quick but vivid introduction to the wonderful world of embalming. Each body comes with a checklist of duties that includes looking for wounds, sewing mouths shut, putting tabs under eyelids to keep them from opening and pumping in fluid.

If you’re squeamish, it’s not too late to return to Luigi’s haunted hotel.