We’re barely halfway through 2023, and it’s already been a powerhouse year for fantastic video game releases. From the stellar remakes of Dead Space and Resident Evil 4 to the all-anyone-can-talk-about The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to the desolate landscapes of Diablo IV and Remnant II, gamers aren’t hurting for worthwhile options.

With so many choices, one can be hard-pressed to decide what games to play and which ones to pass on (or add to an ever-growing backlog). So here are three summer releases worth your time (and money) and some games to look forward to in the coming months.

Final Fantasy XVI

Available on: PlayStation 5

Square Enix’s latest addition to its nearly 40-year-old franchise is a wild blend of modern gameplay mechanics, breathtaking action sequences and a story that, while never shying away from its announced “Game of Thrones” inspiration, is stunning in its depth and attention to detail. FFXVI forgoes the current craze of open-world environments with their unnecessarily massive explorable settings for a well-paced and enthralling linear experience instead. And it isn’t shy to take its time (a bit to its detriment in some places) to create an engrossing world brimming with fully realized characters, well-detailed locales and story beats — love, grief, identity, loyalty, fate — that keep you coming back even when you feel emotionally drained.

Killer Frequency

Available on: PS5/4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

This one sneaked up on me; I didn’t even know about it until I stumbled across it on Twitch. It only took 20-ish minutes of watching someone else playing before I decided that I wanted to play it. Team17’s retro slash horror (the game takes place in the 1980s) casts you as a late-night radio host whose station becomes inundated with panicked calls from listeners about a serial killer on the loose. The twist? You have to solve the whodunit mystery from the confines of the radio booth. You would think this would be restricting, but between the clever and humorous dialogue and the pulse-pounding tension of trying to keep the callers alive, you’ll never find yourself bored.

Pikmin 4

Available on: Switch

How about something a bit lighter than “Game of Thrones” or slasher-inspired fare? My knowledge of the Pikmin franchise extends to playing against the character in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. But with all of the heavier games that have been released lately, a game about collecting little minions, exploration and strategic combat seemed like the perfect palate cleanser. I’ll admit, there’s a bit of a learning curve considering how many Pikmin you have to learn to control and how they interact with enemies, but the game is generous in teaching you the ins and outs as you go, a boon for players new to the Nintendo franchise. It’s an oddly calming and slightly addictive adventure (there’s so much to collect!) that encourages creative thinking and efficiency, all set in a lovingly detailed alien world.

Games to keep an eye out for in the coming months

Atlas Fallen (Aug. 10 on PS5, XSX/S, PC): Publisher Focus Entertainment has kept details of this action role-playing role close to the chest (which is always a bit worrisome), but a recent gameplay video has renewed my interest in what seems to be a fast-paced, creative open-world environment in which you get to control … sand? Sure, count me in.

Starfield (Sept. 6 on XSX, PC): This is supposed to be the game of the fall lineup (or the year, according to some). The first original Bethesda franchise in more than a quarter-century, the space role-playing game has drawn more hype than just about any other game this year. Whether that results in something similar to the disastrous release of Cyberpunk 2077 or a widely acclaimed experience is yet to be seen, but what I have seen so far has been promising (and promises to take all my gaming hours when it comes out).

Lies of P (Sept. 19 on PS5/4, XSX/S, Xbox One, PC): Don’t lie: You know you want to play a Bloodborne-style game based on “Pinocchio.” (Unless puppets scare you. Spoiler alert: They scare me.) The playable demo (which is still available) showed a dark take on the classic children’s tale with interesting character design and a haunting environment. Mechanics were clunky, but here’s hoping that’s resolved by Round8 Studio before release.

Detective Pikachu Returns (Oct. 6 on Switch): Look, I loved the original game on the Nintendo 3DS and adore the live-action film that was adapted from it. A jaded, wisecracking, coffee-devouring Pokémon solving mysteries with his human companion? Who wouldn’t love that? So, if the return to Ryme City has even half the charm of the original, we’ll be in for quite a snarky treat.

Alan Wake II (Oct. 17 on PS5, XSX, PC): Remedy’s Alan Wake is one of those games you either love or hate: It’s slightly pretentious, a little buggy and unnecessarily convoluted. But I’ll always recommend the survival horror game to fans of intriguing stories who want to explore a world of nightmares and shadows. I can’t wait to get my enemy-stunning flashlight back as we learn what happened to the titular character years after the events of the first game.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Oct. 20 on PS5): I’ve been waiting for this sequel for years; the original game by Insomniac Games was one of my top games for 2018, the same year God of War and Red Dead Redemption 2 released, which says all you need to know. The sequel brings back Peter Parker and Miles Morales to face Venom, Kraven the Hunter and more well-known Spider-Man villains, and trailers show a stunning New York for players to explore.