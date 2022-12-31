2022 was bookended by the release of two massive video games: Elden Ring in February and God of War Ragnarök in November. When it came to expectations at the beginning of the year, these two multi-award-winning behemoths sucked all the air out of the room, a completely unsurprising result considering the games’ pedigrees: Ragnarök was the sequel to one of the best games of 2018 and the latest release in a long-running and popular PlayStation franchise, while Elden Ring hailed from industry powerhouse FromSoftware, creator of the genre-defining Dark Souls series.

For the moment, 2023 is looking to shake out a bit different, with some big-name games already drawing buzz but not quite threatening to dominate the conversation in the same way. Instead, it’s looking like a full slate of titles — from mainstays like Zelda and Final Fantasy to some highly anticipate reboots — will get their chance to control the conversation, at least for a little while.

Here are some of the video games to look forward to in 2023, listed by release date (which are subject to change).

Dead Space (Jan. 27)

Available on: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

I’m of the opinion that the original Dead Space doesn’t need a remake; the horror classic is just as terrifying today as it was when it introduced us in 2008 to the space-faring USG Ishimura and the nightmare-inducing creatures slithering around onboard. (You know what could use a remake? Dead Space 3. But I digress.) But from what I’ve seen from developer Motive Studio and publisher Electronic Arts, which published the original game, I have to say I’m pretty excited for something I consider unnecessary. It certainly doesn’t hurt that the remake is sticking to the same basic plot as the original. The stunning (and gruesome) graphical updates alone would likely warrant a playthrough — the Ishimura looks more haunting than ever — but add in the atmospheric audio design (a staple of the original game), the fact that Isaac Clarke is no longer a silent protagonist (he’ll be voiced by Gunner Wright, who voiced him in the sequels) and what looks like supremely satisfying game play, and you have a recipe for a worthwhile remake.

Resident Evil 4 (March 24)

Available on: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Serie X/S, PC

Resident Evil is among my favorite video game franchises, and 2005’s Resident Evil 4 has long been a first among equals (and some not-so-equals). Again, I’m not sure a remake was necessary: How do you improve upon a game that’s considered one of best ever made and has influenced games both in the survival horror genre and outside for nearly 20 years? I mean, the remasters hold up better than some modern games. Still, I have high hopes for this remake, for a few reasons: The same leads behind the phenomenal Resident Evil 2 remake are taking the helm here; the game is using the RE Engine, which has been used in RE2, Devil May Cry 5 and other gorgeous-looking games; and Capcom has openly stated it’s aware of the risks it’s taking if it doesn’t handle this remake seriously. The recent RE2 and RE3 remakes both took some artistic license regarding the original story lines, so we’ll have to see how that plays out here. Regardless, it really doesn’t matter what form it takes: I’m always willing to play some more RE4.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (May 12)

Available on: Nintendo Switch

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild released in 2017 to universal acclaim; the Nintendo Switch launch title is widely considered to be a masterpiece, one of the best games of all time. For the sequel, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, that’s a lot to live up to — and fans, myself included, have some high expectations. The little we’ve seen so far seems to indicate Kingdom will incorporate elements from both its predecessor and another Zelda game, Skyward Sword, while adding new challenges and abilities (like flight?!). If any title released in 2023 has the weight to be a scene-stealer like Ragnarök or Elden Ring, it’s Tears of the Kingdom. Now whether the Switch’s aging hardware can actually handle the game (looking at you, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet) is a separate question entirely.

Diablo IV (June 6)

Available on: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

It’s been a decade since Blizzard released Diablo III, and fans of the immensely popular hack-and-slash action role-playing franchise have been waiting ever-so-eagerly to return to the world of Sanctuary to slay more enemies and collect the best loot. And it’s been three years since the announcement trailer was revealed for Diablo IV, in which we watch in horror as cultists summon the game’s antagonist, the demon Lilith, in one of most beautiful cinematic trailers I have ever seen. Now, the latest game in the Diablo franchise is nearing its release date, and it’s looking more intriguing by the minute. What’ll happen between the rogue angel Inarius and Lilith, who together created the realm of Sanctuary and gave birth to the Nephalem (of which the player-character is a member of)? After the events of Diablo III, will anyone be able to stop Lilith from wreaking havoc? How will the five playable classes feel in combat? Will the loot drops be amazing? Questions remain, for sure, but they hardly dent the excitement for what’s likely to be one of the biggest games of the year.

Final Fantasy XVI (June 22)

Available on: PlayStation 5

Ah, a Final Fantasy release that’s not a remake. (I say that as I eagerly await the latest remake in the Final Fantasy VII series.) From what we’ve seen, Final Fantasy XVI leans heavily into the drama between warring nations and political intrigue, not unlike “Game of Thrones.” Its plot is cast as one of revenge — “Revenge is a weapon” stands out as a particularly noteworthy line in one of the trailers — as a conflict between nations (and their magical creatures) violently spills into the personal life of protagonist Clive Rosfield. (Of note: This is the first FF game to receive a Mature rating from the ESRB.) The combat and team-based system seem on a par with the latest FFVII remake and Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, and the cinematics, both in-game and cutscene, have been stunning. If FFXVI gets the same care and attention that the FFVII remakes have been getting, we’re in for a high-fantasy medieval treat.