It’s not everyday you get to see, up close, a monstrance or vessel from circa 1863 of gilded copper, enamel, glass and precious and semiprecious stones. It’s part of the new Seattle Art Museum exhibition “Victorian Radicals: From the Pre-Raphaelites to the Arts & Crafts Movement.” About three dozen took the media preview Tuesday. The exhibit opens Thursday and continues through Sept. 8. Architect J.F. Bentley designed this monstrance for the Roman Catholic Church of St. Francis of Assisi in London’s Notting Hill. The exhibition features 150 works from the Birmingham Museum of Art, many never shown outside the United Kingdom.