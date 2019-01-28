NEW YORK (AP) — “VH1 Trailblazer Honors” will pay tribute to Academy Award-nominated director Ava DuVernay to kick off Women’s History Month.
The 46-year-old’s screenwriter includes the films “Selma,” ”13TH” and “A Wrinkle In Time.” The 2018 fantasy movie made her the highest-grossing female black director in domestic box office history.
DuVernay is a member of the board of Sundance Institute. She’s working on her next project, “Central Park Five,” and is overseeing production of her TV series “Queen Sugar.”
“VH1 Trailblazer Honors” will air March 8 to coincide with International Women’s Day.
Most Read Entertainment Stories
- New on Netflix in January 2019: 'Ant-Man and the Wasp,' 'Incredibles 2,' 'Black Earth Rising' and 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'
- Q13 Fox staffer fired after TV station airs altered Trump video WATCH
- Original "Rent" cast moves up to big screen
- We're starting a book club! Join Seattle Times arts critic Moira Macdonald in a new online group
- Now streaming: 'Crazy Rich Asians,' 'Loving Pablo,' 'The Christmas Chronicles'