LONDON (AP) — Van Morrison has performed one of his best-loved songs at the funeral of his longtime friend, the historian and politician Ian Adamson.
Morrison sang “Into the Mystic” — one of his most mysterious, evocative songs — at Adamson’s funeral Monday at Conlig Presbyterian Church in Northern Ireland.
The 1970 song was apparently Adamson’s favorite.
The funeral was also attended by Irish President Michael Higgins and ex-Formula One racing star Eddie Irvine.
Adamson was a former Lord Mayor of Belfast and the author of a series of books exploring the roots of Northern Ireland’s identity.
He died Wednesday at 74.