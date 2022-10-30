The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Saturday announced the recall of roughly 148,000 pounds of Foster Farms fully cooked and frozen chicken breast patties that may be contaminated with pieces of hard plastic, according to a USDA news release issued Saturday.

The contaminated breast patties were distributed to Costco distribution centers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah and Washington, and may have been distributed to other Costco retail locations, the news release said.

The breast patties came in 80-ounce bags containing 20 pieces each and were labeled “CHICKEN PATTIES BREADED CHICKEN BREAST PATTIES WITH RIB MEAT” with a best-by date of “08/11/23” and establishment code P-33901, lot code 3*2223 and the number 7527899724 under the bar code.

According to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, there have not been any confirmed reports of injury as a result of the contamination, though FSIS believes some of the hard plastic pieces could be sharp and possibly cause injury.

Anyone finding recalled product in their freezers should throw the package out, USDA said, while anyone with questions about the recall can contact Foster Farms’ consumer hotline at 800-338-8051 or info@fosterfarms.com.