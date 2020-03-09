As we enter the second week of the novel coronavirus’ spread through the Seattle area, many organizations are erring on the side of caution by canceling public gatherings and social events around the city.

Below are some of the events that have been canceled so far. We will update this list regularly as we receive more information about canceled events.

Canceled events are listed in chronological order based on their original dates.

Canceled:

Seattle Parks is cancelling all Lifelong Recreation classes, trips, and drop-in programs for seniors for the next two weeks.

The Seattle Public Library is cancelling all public events for the remainder of March. The Central Library and 26 neighborhood branch libraries will continue to operate with standard hours.

The PEAK 2020 Annual Conference scheduled to take place March 9-11 in Seattle has been canceled.

The 22nd Annual PEPS Luncheon on March 10 has been canceled.

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade set for March 14 is canceled.

Kirkland Urban has canceled the March 14 KU Kids Second Saturday event.

The “Washington on Wheels” talk by Harriet Baskas on March 14, part of the Redmond Historical Society’s Saturday Speaker Series, has been canceled.

Lakeside School has canceled the Rummage Sale, scheduled for March 14-15.

The Irish Festival scheduled for March 14 and 15 has been canceled.

Choral Arts Northwest has canceled their performances of “Fauré Requiem” on March 14 and 15. Tickets purchased for the performances can be honored at the next concert series “American Hymns and Spirituals” or at their first concert of next season in October.

Musique du Jour has canceled their performance of “The Artistry of Tanya Tomkins” on March 15.

Microsoft has canceled its Most Valuable Professional (MVP) Summit, which was set for March 15-20 in Bellevue and Redmond. The event will now take place online.

The Emperor’s Birthday reception scheduled for March 17 at the Consulate-General of Japan in Seattle has been canceled.

Taste Washington, scheduled for March 19-22, has been canceled.

Western Washington University has canceled its March 21 winter commencement.

Postponed:

Frye Art Museum is suspending all public programming through the rest of March. The museum galleries, store and cafe will remain open on a regular schedule.

The opening night of Student Art Spaces, originally scheduled for March 6 has been postponed. The gallery will still be open to visitors, but there will be no formal activities.

The USC Women’s Conference scheduled for Friday, March 6, and Saturday, March 7, in Seattle has been postponed. A new date for the conference has yet to be announced.

The Cultural Crossroads Festival scheduled for March 6-8 in Bellevue has been postponed. The future date has yet to be announced.

Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra’s ‘Round Midnight Gala on March 7 has been postponed. The future date has yet to be announced.

King County Parks has postponed its March 7 volunteer event and site tour at Little Lake Forest. The future date has yet to be announced.

Seattle Pro Musica’s “Shall Not Be Denied” concerts for March 7 and 8 have been postponed. New dates for the concerts have not been set.

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in Seattle is postponing its Seattle Stairclimb events, which were originally scheduled for March 8 and March 22. New dates for the stairclimb events have yet to be announced.

Emerald City Comic Con has been postponed to summer 2020. The event was supposed to take place March 12-15.

Knitting LIVE! Seattle by Vogue Knitting, originally scheduled for March 13-15 in Bellevue, has been postponed. A new date has yet to be announced.

Ballard High School has postponed their upcoming musical performance of “Xanadu” until early May (7-9 and 14-15.) The musical was supposed to take place from March 19-21 and 26-27.

The ArtsFund 50th Anniversary Luncheon scheduled for March 20 has been postponed. A new date has yet to be announced.

The Mercer Island Half Marathon on March 22 will not take place. A new date has yet to be announced.

Vegfest, originally planned for May 2-3, has been postponed. New dates have yet to be announced.

Rescheduled:

Seattle Cocktail Week’s Cocktail District event, originally scheduled for March 7 is being postponed, tentatively to April 11. Smaller events at Cocktail Week’s participating locations are not canceled.

Bellevue Botanical Garden’s An Evening with Ciscoe, originally scheduled for March 10, has been postponed to March 31.

French Language Comedy Troupe Les Seagulls canceled their performances on March 13 and 21. They have rescheduled for June 5 and 6.

The Friends of The Seattle Public Library has postponed its annual Huge Book Sale, originally planned for March 13 – 15. The sale has now been rescheduled to May 8 – 10 in the Exhibition Hall at the Seattle Center.

Kin On is moving its 35th Anniversary Celebration Gala event from March 14 to Sept. 20, 2020.

WestSide Baby has canceled their “Community in Bloom” brunch fundraising event that was originally scheduled for March 22 at The Sheraton. They will instead host a virtual event on March 22 at 1 p.m. Details forthcoming.

Of interest to Seattleites, but not in the Seattle area:

South by Southwest in Austin, Texas, originally planned for March 13-22 has been canceled.

The Game Developers Conference from March 16-20 in San Francisco was canceled, citing coronavirus concerns.

The Google Cloud Next ’20 event originally scheduled for April 6-8 in San Francisco will now take place entirely online.

The 2020 Google I/O developer conference originally scheduled for May 12-14 at Google’s headquarters in Mountain View, California, has been canceled.