Due to restrictions on gatherings to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, many organizations are canceling public gatherings and social events around the city.

Below are some of the events that have been canceled or postponed so far. We will update this list regularly as we receive more information about canceled or postponed events.

Canceled events are listed in chronological order based on their original dates.

Temporary closures:

Bainbridge Island Museum of Art is closed until March 31.

The Burke Museum, on the University of Washington campus, is closed through March 31. All events through the end of the month are postponed.

The Columbia City Gallery is closed through at least March 31.

Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley will be closed until March 30. It plans to reopen March 31.

Frye Art Museum is closed to the public through the rest of March. Public programs are suspended through April 30.

The Grand Cinema in Tacoma is closing temporarily, with a few exceptions, for at least two weeks. See website for more details.

The Museum of Flight is temporarily closing its campus and the Museum’s Restoration Center and Reserve Collection, located on Paine Field in Everett, to the public. No date for reopening has been set. Virtual tours are available during this time.

The Museum of History and Industry (MOHAI) is temporarily closed. No re-opening date is set.

The Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) will be temporarily closed until further notice. Additionally, all public events at the museum for the month of March are postponed.

The National Nordic Museum is closed through March 31.

The Northwest Film Forum is closed to public events until further notice.

The Royal Room will be closed through March.

The Seattle Art Museum, Seattle Asian Art Museum and the PACCAR Pavilion at Olympic Sculpture Park are closing until March 31. The park will remain open and free to the public.

Seattle Meowtropolitan Cat Cafe is closing until further notice.

The Sky View Observatory is closed until further notice.

The Space Needle is closed through March 31.

The Tacoma Art Museum will be closed through March 31.

Town Hall has suspended all in-person attendance at programs throughout its building until March 31.

The Wing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific American Experience is closed through April 13.

The Woodland Park Zoo is closing temporarily until March 31.

Seattle Public Library is closing all of its locations. All public events have been canceled for the remainder of March. The library will continue to provide digital services, such as e-books and e-audiobooks, streaming movies, television and music services and free access to magazines and newspapers. It is also extending loan periods; patrons will not need to return materials until branches are open again. The closures will last until at least April 13.

Seattle Parks and Recreation is closing all community centers, pools, environmental learning centers and other recreation facilities. It is also canceling all programming, rentals and permitted events. The city will allow preschool programs that operate in community centers to stay open for now. The closures will last until at least April 13.

Canceled:

Benaroya Hall has canceled all public events through March 31.

The Downtown Issaquah Association will not host any events during the month of March.

Elliott Bay Book Co. has canceled all remaining events for the month of March as well as some in April. The store remains open. Check its website for more details.

Hugo House will move all classes to online video conferencing for the remainder of the winter quarter.

The Pacific Northwest Ballet is canceling all performances and events through March 31.

Seattle Repertory Theatre has canceled all performances, events and programs scheduled at the theater through March 31, including performances of “Jitney” and “The Children.”

Seattle Shakespeare Company has canceled productions in their 2019-2020 season. See website for more details.

The Tacoma Dome has canceled all events through March 31. It will provide an update on new dates for events and will honor tickets for the new dates.

Several events at Third Place Books have been canceled. Check its website for more details.

All March author-related events at the University Book Store have been canceled. Check its website for more details.

Several arts events in the U District have been canceled or postponed.

The Washington Center for the Performing Arts has canceled, postponed and rescheduled several events. See website for more details.

The Washington State Fair has canceled all events through the end of March.

Sno-King International Folk Dance Club has canceled all March and April dances.

The Central District Forum for Arts & Ideas has canceled all upcoming events through April.

Island Bohemians has canceled the March 17 Creative Cafe — Coupeville event and the March 26 BoHo Mixer.

Microsoft has canceled its Most Valuable Professional (MVP) Summit, which was set for March 15-20 in Bellevue and Redmond. The event will now take place online.

The Emperor’s Birthday reception scheduled for March 17 at the Consulate-General of Japan in Seattle has been canceled.

Childhaven’s Annual Luncheon on March 19 has been canceled. It will hold an online event and fundraiser the same day, instead.

Legal Voice’s Cocktails for a Cause on March 19 has been canceled.

Taste Washington, scheduled for March 19-22, has been canceled.

Orchestra Seattle and Seattle Chamber Singers has canceled the performance of J.S. Bach’s “St. Matthew Passion” scheduled for March 20 at St. Joseph Parish Church. The organization has also canceled its March 29 appearance at a collaborative choirs concert.

The 5th Annual Washington Global Issues Conference on March 20-21 has been canceled.

Western Washington University has canceled its March 21 winter commencement.

The Northwest Girlchoir’s two March concerts, “Once Upon a Song“ and “Stories Matter” set to take place at First Free Methodist Church on March 21, have been canceled.

Several of Live Music Project: Seattle’s events have been canceled or postponed including the March 21 event for the Bach Cello Marathon. See website for more details.

WestSide Baby has canceled its “Community in Bloom” brunch fundraising event that was originally scheduled for March 22 at The Sheraton. They will instead host a virtual event on March 22 at 1 p.m. Details forthcoming.

Seattle’s French Fest on March 22 has been canceled.

The Seattle Young Artist Music Festival that was scheduled for March 23-29 on the University of Washington campus has been canceled.

Meany Center for the Performing Arts has canceled their March 24 and March 26 performances.

The March 26th Western Washington University Weekend MBA Info Session in Everett has been canceled.

The Evergreen Speedway has canceled its March 28 NASCAR Season Opener.

The Monster Energy Supercross event scheduled for March 28 at CenturyLink Field has been canceled. Ticket refund info can be found here.

The Washington Brewer’s Guild’s Annual Cask Beer Festival on March 28 has been canceled.

Northwest Folkdancers, Inc. has canceled its benefit for the NW Folklife Festival scheduled for March 28.

Defy Wrestling’s March 29 show “The Defyant Ones” has been canceled.

Yaw Theatre’s April performances of “Ad astra per aspera” have been postponed. Its press and patrons invited studio rehearsal scheduled for March 20 has been canceled.

The April 9-12 performances of Cirque du Soleil at Angel of the Winds Arena have been canceled.

The Mortar Board Alumni/Tolo Foundation 2020 Annual Meeting and Brunch scheduled for April 25 has been canceled.

Pike Brewing’s Women in Beer event scheduled for May 11 is canceled. All ticket holders will be refunded.

Postponed:

The Accesso ShoWare Center in Kent is prohibiting all private and public gatherings of 250 people or more through March 31. This will impact upcoming Tacoma Stars and Seattle Thunderbirds games.

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in Seattle is postponing its Seattle Stairclimb events, which were originally scheduled for March 8 and March 22. New dates for the stairclimb events have yet to be announced.

Seattle Moisture Festival, with events March 12-April 5, has been postponed. New dates have yet to be announced.

Salish Sea Early Music Festival’s performances on March 17 and April 8 at Christ Episcopal Church are postponed. Performances at all other venues through April 8 have also been postponed.

The Seattle Jewish Film Festival, originally scheduled from March 19-29 and April 4-5, has been postponed to this summer or early fall.

The ArtsFund 50th Anniversary Luncheon scheduled for March 20 has been postponed. A new date has yet to be announced.

The Dahlia Tuber Sale at the Bellevue Botanical Society for March 20-21 has been postponed until further notice.

The Mercer Island Half Marathon on March 22 will not take place. A new date has yet to be announced.

The Gig Harbor Film Festival scheduled for March 22 has been postponed.

The March 27-29 performances of Shen Yun have been canceled. Rescheduled dates will be announced soon.

Vegfest, originally planned for May 2-3, has been postponed. New dates have yet to be announced.

Rescheduled:

Seattle Cocktail Week’s Cocktail District event, originally scheduled for March 7, has been rescheduled, tentatively to April 11.

Bellevue Botanical Garden’s An Evening with Ciscoe, originally scheduled for March 10, has been rescheduled for March 31.

The Mountaineers Books author event with Brendan Leonard set for March 12 has been rescheduled to June 18.

Emerald City Comic Con has been rescheduled from March 12-15 to Aug. 21-23.

French Language Comedy Troupe Les Seagulls canceled its performances on March 13 and 21. It has rescheduled for June 5 and 6.

West Side Presbyterian Church in West Seattle has canceled their Garage Sale scheduled for March 13 and March 14. The sale has been rescheduled for June 5 & 6.

The Friends of The Seattle Public Library has postponed its annual Huge Book Sale, originally planned for March 13-15. The sale has now been rescheduled to May 8-10 in the Exhibition Hall at Seattle Center.

Kin On is moving its 35th Anniversary Celebration Gala event from March 14 to Sept. 20.

Author Min Jin Lee’s Seattle Arts & Lectures talk that was supposed to take place on March 17 has been rescheduled. It will now be held at Benaroya Hall on June 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Poet Rick Barot’s March 19 Seattle Arts & Lectures talk has been rescheduled. It will now be held at Hugo House on May 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Ballard High School has rescheduled its upcoming musical performance of “Xanadu” to early May (7-9 and 14-15). The musical was supposed to take place March 19-21 and 26-27.

Northwest Kidney Centers has rescheduled its HopeBuilders Luncheon fundraiser that was originally scheduled for March 19. It will now take place at 11:30 a.m. May 21 at the Westin Bellevue.

Make-A-Wish Alaska and Washington has rescheduled its Wish Night Gala and Auction from March 21 to June 6.

Bike Works’ Bikecitement! Annual Fundraising Dinner, originally scheduled for March 22, has been rescheduled for Oct. 11.

The Radio Enthusiasts of Puget Sound Showcase convention, originally scheduled for March 27-29 in Bellevue, has been rescheduled for Oct. 2-4.

The Ballard Northwest Senior Center’s Al Hovland Memorial $pring for $eniors Auction and Gala has been tentatively rescheduled from March 29 to May 31.

Whim W’him’s Spring Fling set for April 1 has been rescheduled for June 17.

Conservation Northwest’s 17th Annual Hope for a Wild Future Auction & Dinner scheduled for April 2 on the Seattle Waterfront is canceled. It will be holding an online auction and webinar at 6 p.m. April 2 instead, with more information forthcoming.

The Labor Chorus Singalong scheduled for April 4 has been rescheduled for June 6.

The Northwest Cider Association set for April 11 has rescheduled its Cider Rite of Spring event to Nov. 7.

Of interest to Seattleites, but not in the Seattle area:

South by Southwest in Austin, Texas, originally planned for March 13-22, has been canceled.

The Game Developers Conference March 16-20 in San Francisco was canceled.

The Google Cloud Next ’20 event, originally scheduled for April 6-8 in San Francisco, will now take place entirely online.

Coachella and Stagecoach, two of California’s biggest music festivals that draw in close to 250,000 people annually, have been rescheduled. Coachella, originally scheduled for April 10-12 and April 17-19, will now take place Oct. 9-11 and Oct. 16-18. Stagecoach, originally scheduled for April 24-26, will now take place Oct. 23-25.

The 2020 Google I/O developer conference, originally scheduled for May 12-14 at Google’s headquarters in Mountain View, California, has been canceled.