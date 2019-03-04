LONDON (AP) — Britain’s royal family is warning that it will block trolls posting offensive messages on its social media channels — and may report offenders to the police.
Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Kensington Palace issued new guidelines on Monday, spelling out the policy banning offensive, hateful and racist language.
The guidelines come amid concern about the online abuse aimed at the wives of Prince William and Prince Harry. Much of the social media abuse has centered around rival fans of the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex.
The royals say guidelines were introduced to try to maintain a safe environment on their social media channels and calls for users to show “courtesy, kindness and respect.”
Most Read Entertainment Stories
- Chateau Ste. Michelle announces 2019 summer concert lineup
- 'Everybody Knows' tells a gripping tale of two couples, haunted by the ghost of a third WATCH
- Death Cab for Cutie, ODESZA announce 'Double Major' scholarship concert in Bellingham
- From food fads to infrared saunas, athletic recovery has become a multibillion-dollar industry, but does any of it work? A new book finds out
- New on HBO in March 2019: 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,' 'Skyscraper,' 'The Meg'
The Royal Family site on Twitter has some 3.87 million followers.