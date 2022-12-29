“Yellowstone’s” growth over the past four and a half years has been utterly remarkable to behold.

Last month, the fifth season of the neo-Western drama, which revolves around John Dutton III’s (Kevin Costner) attempts to keep the humongous Yellowstone Dutton Ranch in Montana under his family’s control, began on the Paramount Network.

“Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan hasn’t stopped there, though. Far from it. In December 2021, the prequel series “1883,” starring Sam Elliott and Tim McGraw, also premiered, telling the origin story of how the Dutton family came to own the land that eventually became the Yellowstone Ranch.

Sheridan is continuing this epic tale with “1923,” which focuses on a new generation of the Dutton family and the ranch during the 1920s and ’30s, this time starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford. And there’s also another planned spinoff in the shape of “6666,” which is set in the present day and revolves around the Four Sixes Ranch in Texas.

All of which is pretty impressive, especially when you consider that “Yellowstone” was initially rejected by Sheridan’s first-choice network for the show, HBO.

But what exactly is it that has made “Yellowstone” and its ever-expanding television universe so popular with audiences over the past few years?

“It has happened for a lot of different reasons,” explains Kelsey Asbille, who has played Monica Long Dutton, the daughter-in-law of Costner’s Dutton, on all five seasons of “Yellowstone.” “Obviously, it starts with the writing. Then I think it’s also these characters. They’re messy and complicated and human.”

Unsurprisingly, these thoughts are echoed by her co-star Luke Grimes, who plays her character’s husband, Kayce Dutton, a former U.S. Navy SEAL and the youngest son of the widowed family patriarch.

Grimes couldn’t help but wax lyrical about the writing of Sheridan, who before “Yellowstone” wrote the likes of “Sicario” and “Hell or High Water,” the latter of which saw him nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

But while Grimes believes Sheridan’s undeniable skills as a writer have helped to make “Yellowstone” so special and powerful, he also credits Sheridan’s unique background and personality for its huge popularity, too.

“On top of being incredibly talented, he’s probably one of the smartest people I’ve ever met,” remarks Grimes when asked what makes Sheridan’s writing unique. “He’s got such an individual voice. Most people in Hollywood, live in Hollywood. They all go to the same places, they all do the same things.

While he initially moved to Hollywood to become an actor, and found some success with roles in “Sons of Anarchy” and “Veronica Mars,” Sheridan only pivoted to writing around a decade ago. He has also since left Los Angeles, and now resides in Texas, which is where he writes his multitude of shows.

“But he’s really got a point of view that I think we haven’t seen before. There’s not a lot of people who live the life that he lives. He’s been really authentically himself throughout his career. That gives him a good vantage point from where to write this story. It’s a world that he knows really well.”

Such artistry and authenticity is exactly why “Yellowstone” feels different from pretty much every other show on television, says Grimes, especially as it pairs an Oscar-nominated writer with a movie star as big as Kevin Costner.

“Kevin decided to do a television series because of the quality of the writing,” says Grimes. “But even beyond that, it’s got every other element to hook viewers. It’s a family drama. It’s got a crime element that’s similar to ‘The Sopranos.’ It’s got a little bit of everything. I think, whether you like this kind of stuff or not, ‘Yellowstone’s’ got something for everyone in it.”

Season 5 of “Yellowstone” is no different, as it once again takes its viewers on twists and turns that they never see coming.

“You never know what to expect,” explains Grimes. “But every season has been different. I feel like every season has its own footprint, its own identity, and they all feel very different from the last one. That being said, this one is still just as big and exciting as every other season before.”

When it comes to what she wants audiences to take away from the show, Asbille just hopes people will be able “to enjoy it,” adding, “Our audience is so incredible and so loyal to these characters. We just want to make a great escape for them.”