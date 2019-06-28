BELLEVUE — Seattleites are looking for love. But there’s a problem. The dating apps have lost their allure, being single just isn’t fun anymore and blind dates are often disastrous. The solution? Auditioning for ABC’s hit show “The Bachelor.”

On Thursday evening, at Lucky Strike Lanes hosted by The Bellevue Collection, “The Bachelor” held an open casting call for its upcoming season, premiering in January 2020. Hundreds of women — and some men — traveled far and wide for the chance to be on the show’s 24th season.

The line of women waiting to audition stretched for a couple of hundred feet; women filtered in and out, a few in ballgowns, a few in jeans, one in cowboy boots. One lady touched up her makeup, while her entourage braided her hair. It was all glamorous chaos, and they hadn’t even registered yet.

As they waited for registration, these Bachelor hopefuls didn’t yet view each other as competition. They complimented each other’s dresses, hair and make-up, sharing their Tinder horror stories and stories of their naggy sisters who wouldn’t stop setting them up on blind dates.

Behind most of these conversations, the answer to most of the “why audition?” questions, was the underlying sentiment: Why not me?

These Bachelor hopefuls varied, from die-hard fans to people who had only watched a single episode. From software engineers to nurses, to the self-identified “fun-employed,” most said they were lining up to audition because, “Why not?”

Advertising

Ozi Boms, a 22-year-old software engineer from Tennessee, was one of a handful of men at the casting call. He said he thinks love can happen anywhere: “I think statistically, love is mainly based in proximity. I’m really curious in what a TV show for finding love would be like.”

Colleen Jamieson, a 29-year-old naturopathic medical school student from Edmonds, said she just happened to have a break from school at the right time.

“Why the hell not audition? It happened to really go with my flow,” said Jamieson, adding that she auditioned with a friend who invited her. At first, Jamieson was hesitant — she’s only watched two episodes. But soon she agreed, “I’m tired of the normal way to meet humans,” Jamieson said.

Women throughout the line shared their frustration with the mobile dating scene, the lackluster quality of men they’ve met recently, and their desire to finally find love.

Krista Tatum, a 26-year-old nurse from Seattle, described her last relationship as just one step away from a reality show: “I decided I might as well do the real thing.” Plus, she chuckled, “In some ways, this is less of a leap of faith then online dating.”

Tatum refreshed her make-up in line, straightened out her jumpsuit, and took her registration photo, first with a name plaque, then with one foot crossed in front of the other. She wasn’t nervous for her audition. “If they don’t like me now, they’re not going to like me a few weeks from now. I am who I am.”

Advertising

She was then led to the Lucky Strike bowling alley to wait until they called her up to audition. The room where the women were hosted resembled a Las Vegas Casino crossed with a children’s birthday party. In the low-lit room, ladies applied each other’s makeup, touched up their hair and sipped their discounted cocktails to the beat of the DJ’s pop music selection. There was a Bachelor-themed photo booth, and there were red roses on each table.

The whole audition process likely didn’t take longer than 45 minutes, which for many of the women, was a short sacrifice for love — and possibly fame.

“I feel like America would love me,” said Brooke Majon, a 23-year-old biology student at Western Washington University. “And, why not?” If Majon made it on the show, she said, she would have the chance to be the next Bachelorette and choose the love of her life from a cast of 30 men. “That would be amazing,” Majon said.

If any of these Bachelor hopefuls make it on the show, it wouldn’t be the first time Seattle has been home to “The Bachelor” community.

Kirkland’s Jason Mesnick was the runner up on Season 4 of “The Bachelorette” in 2008 and appeared in Season 13 of “The Bachelor.” Chris Siegfried and Desiree Hartsock from Season 9 of “The Bachelorette” in 2013 both live in Seattle. Seattle resident Jason Tartick was a fan favorite on Season 14 of the Bachelorette, and Seattle’s Catherine Giudici was a contestant on the 17th season of “The Bachelor” in 2013 and married Bachelor Sean Lowe.

There must be something in Seattle’s water.

“The Bachelor” is still holding auditions in 11 other U.S. cities, so, for now, Seattle’s Bachelor hopefuls will wait for a phone call that will signify they’ve been selected to get a chance at finding love, fame, or at the very least, a break from Tinder.