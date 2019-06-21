Want to know a bit more about those super-fit people you’ll see jumping, swinging and climbing around the Dome on Monday’s “American Ninja Warrior” episode? Here are some cool facts about the 13 competitors that hail from Washington state.

Anna Christensen, Edmonds: A roof-maintenance worker who does fire breathing, fire poi and bungee jumping, Christensen competed in “American Ninja Warrior” seasons nine and 10.

Alexander Fragada, Newcastle: A SAP functional analyst at Costco who collects playing cards and enjoys cardistry, Fragada is a new competitor.

Rob Germakian, Snoqualmie Pass: A brewer who writes fantasy fiction novels, this is Germakian’s first season.

Justin Gielski, Maple Valley: A business analyst who has a first-degree black belt in judo, Gielski was a finalist in “American Ninja Warrior” season seven.

Alexander Hatch, East Wenatchee: This new competitor is a tugboat mate apprentice, rides a Harley chopper and is the leader of a motorcycle club.

Braden Henricksen, Eatonville: A student and photographer who, at age 14, was named “astronomy photographer of the year,” this is Henricksen’s first season.

Ryan Rowland-Smith, Seattle: Originally from Australia, Rowland-Smith was a pitcher with the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks. He is the first MLB player to compete in “American Ninja Warrior” and this is his first season.

Tim Schnee, Marysville: An operations supervisor who was nicknamed “the transit ninja,” Schnee competed in “American Ninja Warrior” seasons eight and 10.

Michelle Schubert Claussen, Wenatchee: A nonprofit employee, Clauseen is an avid rock climber and highliner who has climbed Half Dome. This is her first season.

Hannah Schultz, Seattle: A senior wear test analyst at Brooks Running who enjoys crochet and ukulele, Schultz is a new competitor.

Jeremy Taiwo, Seattle: A former U.S. Olympian and decathlete whose father was twice an Olympic athlete for Nigeria, Taiwo competed in “American Ninja Warrior” season nine.

Ben Yeh, Seattle: A Microsoft software engineer who enjoys building robots and solving difficult math problems, Yeh is a new competitor.

Sandy Zimmerman, Spokane: An elementary physical-education teacher who was an NCAA basketball player at Gonzaga University, Zimmerman competed in “American Ninja Warrior” seasons eight and nine.