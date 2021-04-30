The statuettes were handed out at the 93rd Academy Awards on April 25, capping an unprecedented year with a most unusual ceremony necessitated by the times.

The Oscars traditionally have offered a springboard for films to receive a second life in theaters. But this year more nominees than ever launched on streaming services simultaneously with limited theatrical releases. Now every winner is readily available to stream at home, many of them a click away on the streaming services that redefined the idea of television and are now competing with cinemas.

That’s the case with the big winner of the night. “Nomadland,” a poignant portrait of modern migrant life set over the course of a year as an itinerate worker moves from one seasonal job to another, won Oscars for best picture, director (Chloé Zhao, the second woman, and the first woman of color, to win the director prize) and best actress (Frances McDormand, the third of her career). McDormand plays a widow who lost her home in the recession and now lives out of her van, drifting from one makeshift community to another. It streams on Hulu and is available for rent and/or purchase on VOD and on DVD and Blu-ray.

The biggest upset of the night went to Anthony Hopkins, who received the best actor award over favorite Chadwick Boseman and became the oldest Oscar winner in history at 83, for his role of a man painfully losing himself to dementia in “The Father.” The film, based on a stage play by Florian Zeller, also earned an award for the adapted screenplay by Zeller and Christopher Hampton. In theaters and available for rent and/or digital purchase on VOD.

“Judas and the Black Messiah” won awards for best supporting actor (Daniel Kaluuya, who powerfully portrayed Black Panther leader Fred Hampton) and best original song (“Fight for You”). It debuted on HBO Max, where it played for a limited 31-day run, and is now on VOD.

Youn Yuh-jung, winning best supporting actress for “Minari,” became the first Korean performer to win an acting Oscar. The American independent film follows a Korean American family making a new life for themselves in Arkansas. In theaters and available on VOD.

The spiky revenge thriller “Promising Young Woman” took home the statuette for filmmaker Emerald Fennell’s darkly comic original screenplay. It’s on VOD, DVD and Blu-ray.

“Soul,” which won both best animated feature and original screenplay, streams on Disney+. “Another Round,” the Danish midlife-crisis comedy that won for best international feature, is on Hulu and “My Octopus Teacher,” best documentary winner, is on Netflix.

Netflix also has “Mank,” which won for cinematography and production design; “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” for costume design and makeup and hairstyling, “If Anything Happens I Love You,” for animated short film; and “Two Distant Strangers,” for live-action short film.

“Sound of Metal,” which won for sound and film editing, streams on Amazon Prime Video.

And, lastly, you can stream short documentary winner “Colette” for free on YouTube.