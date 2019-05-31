Idris Elba directs British crime drama “Yardie” and the Jonas Brothers embark on their first new album in six years in the documentary “Chasing Happiness,” two Amazon Original films making their streaming debuts in June.

Also arriving in June are the romantic comedies “Home Again,” starring Reese Witherspoon and Michael Sheen; “Juliet, Naked,” with Chris O’Dowd, Rose Byrne and Ethan Hawke; “The Spy Who Dumped Me,” with Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon; and the second season of the Amazon Original series “Absentia.”

Older films include the Coen Brothers’ “True Grit,” starring Jeff Bridges; “Stranger Than Fiction,” with Will Ferrell and Maggie Gyllenhaal; “Mrs. Palfrey at the Claremont,” with Joan Plowright and Rupert Friend; “Minority Report,” with Tom Cruise; “Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery,” with Mike Myers; and the original “An American Werewolf in London.”

Here’s the calendar of announced titles coming to Amazon Prime Video in June. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.

Dates are subject to change without notice.

June 3

District 9 (2009)

Jackass 3D (2010)

June 4

Chasing Happiness (Amazon Original movie)

Creative Galaxy: Season 3 (Amazon Original series)

June 7

Home Again (2017)

June 13

No Strings Attached (2011)

June 14

Law Abiding Citizen (2009)

Absentia: Season 2 (Amazon Original series)

June 17

Yardie (2018) (Amazon Original movie)

Suits: Season 8

June 21

Documental: Season 3 (Amazon Original series)

Final Life: Season 1 (Amazon Original series)

Tokyo Alice: Season 1 (Amazon Original series)

June 24

Juliet, Naked (2018)

June 28

The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018)

June 29

Moose (2015)

True Grit (2010)

June 30

14 Women (2007)

The 28th Day: The Wrath of Steph (2013)

Abolition (2011)

AIR: The Musical (2010)

Airplane II: The Sequel (1982)

Airplane! (1980)

All American Zombie Drugs (2010)

An American Werewolf in London (1981)

Apocalypse Kiss (2014)

Appetite (1987)

Arbitrage (2012)

Attack of the Herbals (2011)

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997)

The Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call — New Orleans (2009)

Ball in the House (2001)

Bank Roll (2012)

Bartleby (2001)

Battle of the Bone (2008)

Big Money Hustlas (2000)

Bigfoot Wars (2014)

Blind Heat (2002)

Blood Moon Rising (2009)

Blood of the Samurai (2001)

Blood Reaper (2003)

Blow (2001)

Blue Dream (2013)

Boricua (2004)

Bullfighter (2000)

Bumblef—, USA (2011)

The Californians (2005)

Carne the Taco Maker (2014)

Clean Guys of Comedy (2013)

Complicity (2000)

Curse of the Zodiac (2007)

Dai wu ke (1979)

Desperately Seeking Susan (1985)

Destination Vegas (1995)

Dilemma (1997)

Ding tian li di (1973)

Dirt Merchant (1999)

Dirty Pictures (2011)

Dragon Blade (2015)

Elephant (2003)

Endless Love (2014)

Exit to Hell (2013)

The First Wives Club (1996)

Flipping (2010)

Frankenstein Reborn (2005)

Frozen Kiss (2009)

Gene-Fusion (2010)

Ghost Bride (2017)

G-Men from Hell (2000)

Good Luck Chuck (2007)

Gunshy (2017)

Hard Candy (2008)

Hazard Jack (2014)

Into the Blue (2005)

Into the Fire (2005)

Investigating Sex (2001)

Jack in the Box (2009)

Jezebeth (2011)

Jingles the Clown (2009)

Killing Ariel (2006)

La casa sfuggita (2003)

Lao shu la gui (1979)

The Last Samurai (2003)

Lawless: Dead Evidence (2000)

Lazarus: Apocalypse (2014)

Legend of the Sandsquatch (2006)

The Little Kidnappers (1990)

Little Red Devil (2008)

Lovin’ Molly (1974)

Malarek (1988)

Man About Town (2006)

Mansion of Blood (2015)

Meeting Spencer (2010)

Metamorphosis (2007)

Minority Report (2002)

Mission: Impossible III (2006)

Model Behavior (2000)

Mortem (2010)

Moscow Heat (2004)

Mrs. Palfrey at the Claremont (2005)

Neshika Bametzach (1990)

New Order (2012)

Night Train (1998)

Open Water (2004)

Open Water 2: Adrift (2006)

På fremmed mark (2000)

Phil the Alien (2004)

Pledge of Allegiance (2015)

Poliwood (2009)

Postmortem (1998)

Prey for the Beast (2007)

Private Lessons (1981)

Pumpkin (2002)

Red Is the Color of (2007)

Redball (1999)

Rocky (1976)

Rocky II (1979)

Rocky III (1982)

Rocky IV (1985)

Rocky V (1990)

Romeo and Juliet (2013)

The Rules of Attraction (2002)

Rules of Engagement (2000)

Running Scared (2006)

Rush Hour (1998)

Rush Hour 3 (2007)

Sample People (2000)

Shanghai Surprise (1986)

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

Silent Youth (2012)

Silo Killer 2: The Wrath of Kyle (2009)

Sleepy Hollow (1999)

Slip & Fall (2011)

Smoke n Lightnin (1995)

Sounds of the Underground (2007)

Spaceballs (1987)

Species (1995)

Species III (2004)

Species: The Awakening (2007)

Squeal (2008)

Stranger Than Fiction (2006)

Streets of Rage (1994)

Stripperland (2011)

Sugar Boxx (2009)

The Sum of All Fears (2002)

Sunshine Cleaning (2009)

Sweet Angel Mine (1996)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)

The Telling (2009)

A Texas Funeral (1999)

This Revolution (2005)

Throwing Stars (2007)

Tsareubiytsa (1991)

Vampire Boys (2010)

Vampire Boys 2: The New Brood (2013)

Viking Quest (2015)

When Justice Fails (1999)

Where Truth Lies (2005)

The Women of Brewster Place (1989)

The Wraith (1986)

Xuan feng shi ba qi (1977)

Yong zheng ming zhang Shao Lin men (1977)

Zateryannyy v Sibiri (1991)

Zombadings 1: Patayin sa Shokot si Remington (2011)

Zombiez (2005)

Wiseguy: Seasons 1-8