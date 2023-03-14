Editor’s note: This story contains spoilers for Season 4 of “Love is Blind.”

Is love blind in Seattle? We’re about to find out.

“Love Is Blind,” where singles go on dates without seeing the other and don’t reveal what they look like until they’re engaged, returns to Netflix on March 24. For Season 4, the show is exploring what modern dating looks like in Seattle, with 30 men and women who say they’ve been unlucky in love in the Emerald City.

The trailer shows a lot of drama, no surprise given the premise combined with a charged, alcohol-filled environment of dozens of beautiful singles. We won’t spoil too much, but it appears couples did find love — we’ll get to that in a minute.

Just how local are these singles? Netflix is mum on providing too many biographical details, but their online profiles, which the streaming company links to, suggest several have deep roots here. And social media has been ablaze with posts about cast connections since the list went public last week, from “I went to junior high with this one” to “This one is prolific on Tinder and Hinge.”

They range in age from 26 to 39, with very Seattle jobs: an environmental scientist, two engineers, three marketing managers. At least two work in real estate and another two have worked or work at Amazon. JP wants someone who goes to Mariners games with him, Paul is looking for a “granola” type, Wendi hopes her man can keep up with her on the hiking trail.

The singles meet in the pods to see if they can fall in love without the normal considerations you might have in modern Seattle dating: looks, age, or the fact they live in Ballard and require a rush-hour trek to see them.

The ones who get engaged move on to the next phase and move in together. “This is full-out adulting,” Kwame says as the camera pans over two people with suitcases walking up stairs between two buildings. A couple is seen on a boat in a sweeping view of Lake Washington. A representative for Seattle’s Office of Film and Music confirmed to The Seattle Times that the “Love is Blind” production worked with the office to film on public property in April and May of 2022.

They even meet relatives. In the trailer, Zach tells a table of men that he doesn’t want to be in a marriage where her parents hate him. “You know, Romeo and Juliet didn’t work for a reason,” Zack says. Are their families the Mountlake Terrace Montagues and the Covington Capulets?

Then the remaining couples must decide if they really want to get married or break up at the altar in front of their friends, family and also millions of Netflix viewers.

We’ll see if love is truly blind, but we do know the show is (at least somewhat) real. Publicly available (we cannot emphasize that enough: this is all public) King County records show that a few couples did get married. Others applied for a marriage license but didn’t receive a marriage certificate, suggesting there was either a paperwork issue, or they did, in fact, leave each other at the altar.

Their social media profiles don’t show any other singles, but eagle-eyed viewers might notice similar locations or angles among the cast’s photos.

Depending on who you ask, Seattle is either a relationship gold mine or a lusty wasteland. A recent study found that Seattle was among the top U.S. cities where singles are seeking meaningful relationships. But another study found that Seattle is the worst city to find love.

But the studies come with caveats that there is no real way to quantify love. After all, it might even be found in a pod.