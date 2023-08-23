Here’s what’s coming to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Max, Prime Video, Peacock, Paramount+ and other streaming services in September.

Highlights

The limited series spinoff “The Continental: From the World of John Wick” focuses on the international hotel chain for assassins and stars Mel Gibson, Katie McGrath and Colin Woodell as young Winston Scott, the character played by Ian McShane in the movies. (Peacock, Sept. 22)

“The Other Black Girl,” a limited series based on the novel by Zakiya Dalila Harris, is a workplace drama that transforms into a horror film as a young editorial assistant (Sinclair Daniel), the only woman of color in a publishing company, discovers something sinister after another Black woman is hired. (Hulu, Sept. 13)

The latest live-action remake of an animated Disney classic, “The Little Mermaid” is anchored by a star-making performance by Halle Bailey as the undersea princess who falls for a human prince. It adds additional songs (with lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda) and features Melissa McCarthy in a rare villain role as the sea witch Ursula. (Disney+, Sept. 6)

“The Flash,” the first big-screen solo outing for the DC superhero played by Ezra Miller, was a box-office disappointment despite good reviews and the return of Michael Keaton as Batman. You can now make your own judgments at home. (Max, now streaming)

“Fast X,” the latest film in the high-octane action franchise starring Vin Diesel as the car thief-turned-superhero on wheels, makes its streaming debut. Earlier chapters “Fast & Furious 6,” “The Fate of the Furious” and “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” arrive the same day. (Peacock, Sept. 15)

Series

A British Jamaican aspiring filmmaker (creator Adjani Salmon) struggles to make his dreams come true while getting by on his dead-end job in the limited series dramedy “Dreaming Whilst Black.” (Paramount+, Sept. 8)

“The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon,” the latest spinoff of the unkillable franchise, follows the odyssey of the fan favorite character played by Norman Reedus. (AMC+, Sept. 7)

The limited series drama “The Changeling: Season 1,” based on the novel by Victor LaValle, is a contemporary fantasy by way of a horror story set in New York City and starring LaKeith Stanfield. (Apple TV+, Sept. 8)

“Gen V: Season 1,” the spinoff of the dark superhero series “The Boys,” follows the next generation of young hormonal, competitive superheroes. (Prime Video, Sept. 29)

Animated series include “Krapopolis,” set amid a dysfunctional family of humans, gods and monsters in mythical ancient Greece (Hulu, Sept. 24), and “Castlevania: Nocturne: Season 1,” a vampire thriller set at the height of the French Revolution (Netflix, Sept. 28).

And there are new seasons of the epic fantasy “The Wheel of Time” (Prime Video, Sept. 1); romantic drama “Virgin River” (Netflix, Sept. 7); “The Morning Show” with Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell (Apple TV, Sept. 13); high school comedy “Sex Education” (Netflix, Sept. 21); and horror anthology “American Horror Story” (Hulu, Sept. 20). For kids, there’s more baby Groot in “I Am Groot” (Disney+, Sept. 6).

Movies

Two best friends try a novel way to meet people in L.A. in “Sitting in Bars With Cake,” a dramedy based on true events and starring Yara Shahidi, Odessa A’zion and Bette Midler. (Prime Video, Sept. 8)

Michael Peña stars in “A Million Miles Away,” based on the true story of NASA flight engineer José Hernández, and Gael García Bernal is “Cassandro,” a gay amateur wrestler from El Paso, Texas, who upends the macho wrestling world. Both stream a week after a limited theatrical release. (Prime Video, Sept. 15)

“Flora and Son,” the latest from “Once” filmmaker John Carney, stars Eve Hewson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt in a story about the healing power of music. (Apple TV+, Sept. 29)

For romantic comedy fans, there’s “Love at First Sight” with Haley Lu Richardson and Ben Hardy (Netflix, Sept. 15), and “What’s Love Got to Do With It?” starring Lily James (Hulu, Sept. 23).

True stories

The natural history series “Predators: Season 1” profiles five predator species around the world. (Netflix, Sept. 6)

“Scouts Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America” exposes the attempted cover-up of one of history’s most horrific child sexual abuse scandals. (Netflix, Sept. 6)

International

Two hits from the Seattle International Film Festival arrive: “The Eight Mountains” (Italy), set against the majesty of the Italian Alps, won the Jury Prize at Cannes (Criterion Channel, now streaming), and “The Blue Caftan” (Morocco), a modern romantic triangle in a traditional culture, won two Golden Space Needle Awards (Criterion Channel, Sept. 1).

“El Conde” (aka “The Count”) (Chile), from award-winning filmmaker Pablo Larrain, is a mix of political satire and horror that re-imagines Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet as a vampire. Streams after a limited theatrical release. (Netflix, Sept. 15)

Music

The iHeartRadio Music Festival features sets by Foo Fighters, Kelly Clarkson, Public Enemy, Sheryl Crow, Tim McGraw and others. (Hulu livestream, Sept. 22 and 23)