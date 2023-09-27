Here’s what’s coming to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Max, Prime Video, Peacock, Paramount+ and other streaming services in October.

Highlights

After almost 20 years, “Frasier” is back. In this sitcom revival, Kelsey Grammer’s Dr. Frasier Crane returns home to Boston to reconnect with his grown son (Jack Cutmore-Scott). Can the revival thrive without the original cast (or the Seattle setting)? (Paramount+, Oct. 12)

“The Fall of the House of Usher,” the latest horror limited series from “The Haunting of Hill House” creator Mike Flanagan, weaves together numerous Edgar Allan Poe stories to tell the complicated tale of the Usher family. Bruce Greenwood and Mary McDonnell head the sprawling cast. (Netflix, Oct. 12)

The limited series “Bodies” is a murder mystery with a twist: The same dead body is found in London’s East End in four different time periods — 1890, 1941, 2023 and 2053 1 and four different detectives uncover a conspiracy spanning more than 150 years. (Netflix, Oct. 19)

Brie Larson produces and stars in “Lessons in Chemistry” as a scientist who, faced with the chauvinism of 1950s society, channels her passions into a TV cooking show that stirs science into her recipes. The series is based on the best-selling novel by Bonnie Garmus. (Apple TV+, Oct. 13)

Also set in the 1950s, the limited series “Fellow Travelers” stars Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey as a gay couple in the panic of the Communist witch hunts. Oscar-nominated writer Ron Nyswaner developed the series from the novel by Thomas Mallon. (Paramount+, Oct. 27)

Kiefer Sutherland is Captain Queeg in “The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial,” the final feature from filmmaker William Friedkin. (Paramount+, Oct. 6)

Tommy Lee Jones is a funeral homeowner who hires a charismatic attorney (Jamie Foxx) to save his family business in “The Burial,” a drama inspired by a true story of unlikely partners taking on corporate corruption. (Prime Video, Oct. 13)

Series

The comedy “Neon” follows three Miami friends trying to making it big in the world of reggaeton. (Netflix, Oct. 19)

The second seasons of “The Gilded Age” from “Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes (Max, Oct. 29), the Marvel series “Loki” (Disney+, Oct. 5) and the pirate farce “Our Flag Means Death” (Max, Oct. 5) arrive, as well as the final season of the misfit superhero series “The Doom Patrol” (Max, Oct. 12) and a new season of “Bosch: Legacy” (Amazon Freevee, Oct. 20).

“American Horror Stories,” a spinoff of “American Horror Story,” leads off the Halloween programming (Hulu, Oct. 26), which also includes the nonfiction series “John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams” (Peacock, Oct. 13) and new seasons of “Creepshow” (AMC+ and Shudder, Oct. 13) and “Wolf Like Me” (Peacock, Oct. 19).

And for kids, there are “Crazy Fun Park” from Australia (Hulu, Oct. 1) and “Goosebumps” based on R.L. Stine’s books (Hulu and Disney+, Oct. 13).

Movies

“Fair Play,” a romantic thriller set in the cutthroat world of corporate power, stars Alden Ehrenreich and Phoebe Dynevor (Netflix, Oct. 6), and Bill Burr, Bobby Cannavale and Bokeem Woodbine star in the comedy “Old Dads” (Netflix, Oct. 20).

“Fingernails,” a romantic comedy starring Jessie Buckley and Riz Ahmed, streams a week after a limited theatrical release (Apple TV+, Oct. 27).

Arriving from theaters is the action film “Fast X” (Peacock, now streaming) and “Meg 2: The Trench” with Jason Statham (Max, now streaming). For kids and families, there are “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret,” based on the beloved 1970s coming-of-age novel by Judy Blume (Starz, Oct. 11) and the animated features “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” (Paramount+, now streaming) and “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken” (Peacock, Oct. 20).

Horror originals for October include body horror “Appendage” (Hulu, Oct. 2), time-travel horror “Totally Killer” with Kiernan Shipka (Prime Video, Oct. 6) and “Slotherhouse,” about a killer sloth in a sorority house (Hulu, Oct. 15).

Arriving from theaters are the horror satire “The Blackening” (Starz, Oct. 4) and the killer robot thriller “Five Nights at Freddy’s” (Peacock, Oct. 27).

True stories

“The Ringleader: The Case of the Bling Ring” revisits the story of the notorious burglary ring (Max, Oct. 1).

The four-part documentary “Beckham” takes viewers into the life of the soccer superstar (Netflix, Oct. 4), and “The Pigeon Tunnel” is Errol Morris’ portrait of British spy David Cornwell, better known as author John le Carré (Apple TV+, Oct. 20).

International

After a two-year hiatus, the hit caper series “Lupin” (France) with Omar Sy returns for a third season. (Netflix, Oct. 5)

From South Korea comes the limited series survival thriller “Bargain” (Paramount+, Oct. 5) and the revenge action thriller “Ballerina” (Netflix, Oct. 6).

Robert De Niro guest stars in the limited series culinary drama “Nada” (Argentina) (Hulu, Oct. 11), and the heist series “Everybody Loves Diamonds” (Italy) is inspired by a real-life diamond heist (Prime Video, Oct. 13).

Music

The annual “iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina” concert will livestream on Hulu on Oct. 21.

News

Max adds a streaming 24-hour CNN channel to its lineup, featuring both original programming and simulcast presentations of select CNN shows, and in October will offer the sports add-on Bleacher Report, which will include premium live sports from MLB, NHL, NBA, NCAA and more.