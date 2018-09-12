‘World of Dance’ season 2 champion will be crowned as four acts face off in season finale.
‘World of Dance’
Season-two finale; the top four acts take the stage for the last time, with judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo and host Jenna Dewan; the top-scoring act is crowned champion; performances from Les Twins, Kinjaz and Keone and Mari; series renewed for next season; 9 p.m. Wednesday on KING.
Also on Wednesday
“America’s Got Talent,” 9 p.m. (KING): The results show to see which five performers move on to the finals.
“Big Brother,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): Houseguests vie for the power of veto; a veto meeting may lead to an eviction nominee being saved.
“Born This Way Presents: Deaf Out Loud,” 8 p.m. (A&E): Three predominantly deaf families raising their children in a hearing world work to combat the social stigmas many deaf people face.
“Ancient Invisible Cities,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): Season-one finale; exploring ancient Istanbul, the crossroads of Europe and Asia.
“Mysteries at the Museum,” 10 p.m. (TRAVEL): A real-life sea monster; an underwater creature becomes an unlikely World War II enemy; a mysterious design discovered on the ocean floor.
“Castaways,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): The remaining Castaways obsess over other survivors; Matt searches for others across a mile-long channel; Kenzie becomes ill.
“American Horror Story: Apocalypse,” 10 p.m. (FX): Season-eight premiere; nuclear apocalypse narrative with returning cast including Billy Eichner, Billie Lourd, Lily Rabe and Kathy Bates.
“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” 11:35 p.m. (KING): Actor Daniel Radcliffe; actor Matt Czuchry; Teyana Taylor performs.
